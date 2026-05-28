A dowry case, a Rs 24 lakh deal: What led court to set aside FIR against husband, family

The wife confirmed that she had voluntarily entered into the compromise and had no objection if the FIR and all consequential proceedings were quashed. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently quashed an FIR lodged by a woman against her husband and his family members alleging cruelty and dowry harassment, after noting that the estranged couple had reached a settlement under which the husband would pay her Rs 24 lakh as permanent alimony.

Justice Sandeep Sharma noted that the couple got married in 2017 and started living separately in 2022. Observing that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and that there was no possibility of reconciliation between the parties, he directed the family court concerned to consider waiving the cooling-off period while deciding their mutual-consent divorce petition.

Justice Sandeep Sharma noted that alleged offences do not involve anything of moral turpitude or any heinous crime. Justice Sandeep Sharma noted that alleged offences do not involve anything of moral turpitude or any heinous crime.

“In the case at hand also, offences alleged to have been committed by the petitioners-accused do not involve offences of moral turpitude or any grave/heinous crime, rather same are petty offences, and as such, this court deems it appropriate to quash the FIR as well as consequential proceedings,” the May 22 order read.