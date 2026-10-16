‘Knows dowry is illegal’: Calcutta High Court backs life term for graduate in wife’s murder

The Calcutta High Court has upheld the life imprisonment of a man convicted of his wife’s dowry death, holding that he was literate and aware that a demand for dowry is illegal. The court held that the life term was proportionate to the offence amid the increasing number of dowry death cases in the country.

A bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Anuj Singh held, on October 14, that the wife was assaulted before being doused with kerosene and set on fire. The court rejected the man’s arguments against the conviction, ruling that discrepancies in evidence did not undermine the prosecution’s case.

Rejecting the plea to reduce the surviving appellant’s sentence to the period of imprisonment already served, the court said, “This court notices that the husband is a deed writer by profession and a graduate. He was, therefore, literate and aware that a demand for dowry is ex facie illegal. The murder of the victim by the family of the appellants has been established beyond any reasonable doubt.”

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Holding that the murder had been established beyond reasonable doubt, it noted, “With the increasing number of dowry death cases in the country, a punishment of life imprisonment is commensurate with the offences alleged against the appellants.”

Marriage, dowry demand and harassment

The case arose from the death of a woman who married a man on May 25, 2009. According to the prosecution, her family paid Rs 60,000 in cash, around six voris of gold ornaments, and household articles as dowry. After the marriage, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and his family for failing to meet a further demand of Rs 50,000.

Despite attempts by her brother and other family members to intervene, the alleged harassment continued. In August 2010, the woman’s family received information that she was seriously ill. When they reached her matrimonial home, they found a room locked from outside, with smoke coming out of it. After the door was broken open, the woman was found dead with extensive burn injuries.

The police registered an FIR for murder and under IPC Section 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) against four accused, including the husband. The investigation also recorded injuries on her body and led to the seizure of a kerosene container, an iron rod, a wooden stick and a gas lighter from the scene.

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The trial court convicted the man for dowry death under the IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Another accused died during the pendency of the appeal. Challenging the conviction and sentence, the surviving appellant approached the high court, arguing that the prosecution had not established who set the woman on fire and pointing to discrepancies in the evidence.

Accused must explain woman’s burning: Order

Underscoring that it is now well-settled that when an incident of this nature occurs in the privacy of the house, there is unlikely to be any eyewitness, the court said, “What is clear and evident before this Court is that the victim was set on fire after pouring kerosene on her. She was definitely assaulted before setting her on fire.”

The court held that once the prosecution established the circumstances of kerosene burning and torture, the appellants were required to explain under the Evidence Act how the victim caught fire. However, during their examination, they remained silent and simply denied the circumstances appearing against them.

Rejecting the defence’s arguments about discrepancies in the injuries recorded by the inquest officers and the post-mortem doctor, the court accepted the inquest officers’ findings, noting that two injuries were also confirmed by the doctor. It further held that minor discrepancies regarding the dates of seizure of the kerosene container, iron rod, wooden stick and lighter did not seriously undermine the prosecution’s case.

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Dismissing the husband’s plea against the trial court’s conviction order, the high court upheld life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for dowry death, and three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 for cruelty.