‘Travesty of justice’: Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad HC bail order to man in dowry death case

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside an Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in the case of the alleged dowry death of his wife last year, terming it “one of the most shocking and disappointing orders that we have come across over a period of time.”

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said the October 10, 2025, order has “led to travesty of justice”. It asked the accused, Devraj alias Golu, to surrender immediately before the trial court and directed that, after he surrendered, he would be remanded to judicial custody.

While hearing the appeal by the woman’s father, the SC bench, in its February 9 order, expressed displeasure over the HC decision, saying all it had done in such a “very serious crime like dowry death” was record that Devraj was in jail since July 7, 2025.