Downgraded from business class to economy, couple wins Rs 29,000 from Air India Express

A consumer commission in Vijayawada has directed Air India Express to refund Rs 9,000 and pay Rs 20,000 towards compensation and litigation costs after finding that the airline forced a group of passengers, including senior citizens and persons with medical ailments, to travel in economy class despite holding business class boarding passes.

President Chiranjeevi Nelapudi and A Venkata Ramana (member) held that the airline’s conduct reflected a reprehensible pattern of deceitful practices and a flagrant dereliction of duty.

“These unacceptable actions collectively embody reprehensible patterns of deceitful practices and a flagrant dereliction of duty, violating the rights of consumers as enshrined within the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the June 8 order read.

The commission was hearing the complaint filed by an elderly couple seeking the refund of the business class ticket fare and upgrade charges from Air India Express Limited along with compensation for mental agony and harassment.

‘Dereliction of duty’

The commission noted that Air India Express had made no appearance in the matter and resisted the allegations levelled against them in the complaint by filing their written version.

The commission found that the airline failed to discharge its legal obligations and did not render the services promised to the complainants.

The consumer body directed the airlines to refund the amount of Rs 9,000 along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of flight ticket booking to actual realisation to the complainants.

The consumer body directed the airlines to pay Rs 15,000 to the couple and also awarded Rs 5,000 for cost of the litigation.

The commission directed Air India Express to make the payment as provided within 45 days.

Business class passengers shifted to economy

It was placed on record that the husband purchased business class tickets along with other three persons who had directly purchased business class tickets, from Air India Express. The remaining two passengers were claimed to have originally booked economy class tickets, which were subsequently upgraded to business class by paying Rs 4,500 each.

It was added that the above six passengers completed their web check-in through the official website of Air India Express and were allotted seats clearly marked and mapped in the business class compartment.

It was alleged that all passengers had specifically chosen to travel in business class to ensure a safe and comfortable journey, as five out of the six passengers are senior citizens, one of them was a kidney transplant patient. It was added that the others too suffered from medical ailments.

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It was further alleged that upon boarding, the passengers discovered that only four business class seats were available even though eight business class tickets had been sold by the airline. According to the complainants, this information was neither disclosed at the time of booking nor communicated later.

It was further added that despite having business class boarding passes, only two passengers were allowed to occupy business class seats. It was pointed out that the other four were arbitrarily directed to economy class seating without any justification, notice or informed consent.

It was further added that the flight was even delayed by more than 40 minutes, which added to the physical suffering and emotional stress of the complainants, especially considering their age and medical condition.

Significance of ruling

This order of the consumer commission highlights that airlines cannot downgrade passengers from business class to economy without prior disclosure or informed consent and may be held liable for deficiency in service if they fail to provide the class of travel promised to consumers.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh helpline: 0866-2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.