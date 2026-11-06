‘Doosra’ movie violated Sourav Ganguly’s personality rights: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court said the film “Doosra” prima facie violated cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s personality rights on Friday, but refused to interfere with the theatrical screening of the film released last month on October 23.

Justice Tejas Karia, however, asked the filmmakers to add an appropriate disclaimer in the movie and also furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore.

The film is not confined to the depiction of historical events, and the defendants prima facie commercially exploited Ganguly’s identity and persona, the judge said.

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The court passed the interim order on a lawsuit by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing the biopic of the former cricket captain.