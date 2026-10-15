Don’t know who is reel maker and who is independent journalist: Centre in Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was responding to the allegations of sexual harassment faced by women journalists at the hands of male police officers during the anti-SIR protests.

Written by: Aamir Khan
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Supreme Court CJP Cockroach Janta Party Rahul Gandhi SIR Election Commission of India Gyanesh KumarSolicitor General Tushar Mehta was responding to the allegations of sexual harassment faced by women journalists at the hands of male police officers during the anti-SIR protests.
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The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is difficult to distinguish between a “reel maker” and an “independent journalist”. The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions related to the alleged police excesses, SIR and protests against the Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing about 32 petitions relating to alleged police excesses, SIR and the powers of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.

Also Read | Supreme Court mulls all-women panel to probe sexual abuse allegations against female journalists

Appearing for the central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was responding to the allegations of sexual harassment faced by women journalists at the hands of male police officers during the anti-SIR protests.

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He said, “What has happened, and our experience is that there are several people who say we are freelance journalists. They have a mic, and they record things, and they upload on the.. What is going on is reel-making; that happens even at the protest site. So, we do not know who is a reel maker, and who is an independent journalist.”

Mehta, however, said, “But no lady should be inappropriately dealt with, including female police personnel.”

‘Blanket direction’

He also expressed his reservation against a “blanket direction,” which he said Jaising, including formation of a committee.

“Your lordships may examine what is done by the police. If your lordships, after that, come to the conclusion that there is nothing, they have not done enough, then your lordships have the power to do that, though I am objecting. Second, as far as no FIR against any lady journalist, that would be too wide a thing to do,” he said.

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On the point of the woman journalist seeking an FIR, Mehta said there will be a response filed within a short period of time. “Within a week, and we will file our response on affidavit,” he said.

The CJI said it was a very serious issue and Mehta agreed. “Law must follow whatever consequences are involved.”

While Mehta agreed, he requested the court not to “put the cart before the horse”.

Jaising, however, questioned how the journalist could have been booked in a counter FIR under the SCST Act by “preempting” her case. “How do I protect myself?… The police are misusing the SCST Act.

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A woman journalist who had accused a Delhi Police officer of alleged sexual harassment and manhandling during a protest on October 3 was booked on charges of caste-based discrimination against the same officer. Two other journalists, who also accused the officer, have been booked.

According to police, the case was lodged against the journalists based on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat’s complaint.

According to the FIR, Bhagat was deployed at Buta Singh roundabout on October 3 during a protest called by AISA’s Neha, demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Bhagat, in his complaint, alleged that at about 2.30 pm, a journalist, while pointing to his nameplate, identified his caste, and made caste-based derogatory remarks against him and his appointment as ACP. Bhagat claimed he belongs to the SC community.

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Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
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Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With over 15 years of experience as a journalist bridging journalism and law, he oversees comprehensive legal coverage across all judicial bodies for the website, translating complex court proceedings into clear, impactful public reporting. Expertise Specialised Legal Authority: Aamir holds an LLB, providing him with the formal legal training necessary to analyse constitutional matters, statutes, and judicial precedents with technical accuracy. Experience  Press Trust of India (PTI): Served as News Editor, where he exercised final editorial judgment on legal stories emerging from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts for the nation's primary news wire. Bar and Bench: As Associate Editor, he led the vanguard of long-form legal journalism, conducting exclusive interviews and producing deep-dive investigative series on the most pressing legal issues of the day. Foundational Reporting: His expertise is built on years of "boots-on-the-ground" reporting for The Indian Express (Print) and The Times of India, covering the legal beats in the high-intensity hubs of Mumbai and Delhi. Multidisciplinary Academic Background: LLB PG Diploma in Journalism (New Media). BSc in Life Sciences and Chemistry. ... Read More

 

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