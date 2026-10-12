‘Don’t drag Supreme Court into politics’: CJI Surya Kant amid Delhi protests

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said that the Supreme Court “should not be dragged into” the politics over the ongoing protests.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Monday the Supreme Court “should not be dragged into” the politics of the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and that nothing should impede its functioning or the movement of lawyers and litigants.

Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant made the remarks when Senior Advocate Atmaram Nadkarni and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Pradeep Rai mentioned petitions regarding the detention of lawyers during the protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Gyanesh Kumar.

Agreeing to take them up on Tuesday, the CJI said, “All these democratic activities should take place, but at least in Supreme Court functioning…”.