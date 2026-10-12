‘Don’t drag Supreme Court into politics’: CJI Surya Kant amid Delhi protests

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said Monday the Supreme Court “should not be dragged into” the politics of the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and that nothing should impede its functioning or the movement of lawyers and litigants.
Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant made the remarks when Senior Advocate Atmaram Nadkarni and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Pradeep Rai mentioned petitions regarding the detention of lawyers during the protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Gyanesh Kumar.
Agreeing to take them up on Tuesday, the CJI said, “All these democratic activities should take place, but at least in Supreme Court functioning…”.
Nadkarni said his petition is by an independent lawyer expressing genuine difficulties.
“I have appealed to protesters also… But the Supreme Court should not be dragged into any kind of this. (Protest) peacefully. There should not be any impediment or obstruction in the functioning, in the movement of the lawyers, movement of the court staff, movement of the litigants,” the CJI said.
Rai said, “I have made a statement in this regard that they should not bring the court into all this and they should also be responsible political parties”.
The CJI’s remarks assume significance as they come on a day the Congress party has called for an Opposition march to the Supreme Court after Justice Kant turned down its request for a meeting, citing the pendency of cases and the court’s inability to address such grievances through administrative channels.
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Led by Rahul Gandhi, the delegation will seek a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)’s resignation.
Earlier remarks
The CJI’s remarks also come a day after the Supreme Court directed authorities to prevent illegal detentions, ensure free movement, and allow Metro and train services to operate normally amid protests in the Capital, while permitting restrictions necessary to maintain law and order. It also said internet services should not be disrupted, subject to lawful restrictions.
A special bench of Justices Bagchi and Mohana took up petitions challenging restrictions imposed on Saturday, which the petitioners alleged violated the court’s Friday order directing that Metro and train movement should not be completely halted. The pleas also raised concerns over the detention of protesters, including political leaders.
Finding a prima facie case of contempt, the court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), directing them to file counter-affidavits and compliance reports by Tuesday.
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Pending further proceedings, the bench ordered that Metro and rail services should function normally unless restrictions are required to address threats to public order under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.