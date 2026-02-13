Don’t confuse freedom of expression with licence to level baseless allegations on judiciary: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up the petitioner for levelling allegations of ‘biased attitude, pre-set mind, illegal acts, and tampering/manipulation of judicial record’ against the judicial magistrate. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld a trial court’s direction requiring a litigant to engage a trained advocate, ruling that there is no absolute or indefeasible right for a party to appear in person in criminal proceedings.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth on February 11 dismissed a plea filed by a specialist orthopaedic surgeon, who had challenged an order passed by a judicial magistrate directing him to engage a trained advocate and to make future appearance in the case only through an advocate.

The court pulled up the petitioner for levelling allegations of ‘biased attitude, pre-set mind, illegal acts, and tampering/manipulation of judicial record’ against the judicial magistrate.