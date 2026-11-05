Don’t ask daughter to ‘adjust’ in abusive marriage, offer safe home: Delhi High Court

When a daughter speaks about mistreatment in marriage, her concerns should not be brushed aside with an advice to adjust, nor should fear of social disapproval stand in the way of offering her a safe home, the Delhi High Court has said, underlining that saving a marriage cannot come before a daughter’s safety.

Stressing that a daughter’s return to her parents should “never be regarded as a matter of shame”, Justice Madhu Jain on November 4 set aside a direction to frame charges of cruelty and abetment of suicide against a man and upheld his discharge in the alleged dowry death case.

“This Court also wishes to emphasise the importance of timely support from the parental family when a daughter speaks of violence or persistent mistreatment in her marriage. Her concerns should not be brushed aside with an advice to adjust, nor should a fear of social disapproval stand in the way of offering her a safe home,” the order read.

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“Preserving a marriage cannot take precedence over her safety and dignity, and support should not have to await an irretrievable tragedy,” it added.

The court also expressed concern over the tendency to implicate husbands’ relatives in matrimonial disputes through sweeping allegations, observing that family members should not be prosecuted merely because of their relationship with the husband.

Justice Madhu Jain observed that the records disclosed a deeply distressed matrimonial relationship, and an unresolved dispute shortly before the death. Justice Madhu Jain observed that the records disclosed a deeply distressed matrimonial relationship, and an unresolved dispute shortly before the death.

“The anguish arising from a troubled marriage is understandable, but it cannot justify drawing the entire family into criminal proceedings without a specific role being attributed to the persons concerned,” it said.

Case before the court

The court was hearing three revision petitions filed by the late woman’s mother, the state and the husband. While the mother and the state had challenged the discharge of the accused under certain charges, the husband had challenged the direction to frame charges against him for cruelty and abetment to suicide.

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The couple married in 2016 and after two years, the wife died after allegedly falling from the terrace of their matrimonial residence. The prosecution claimed that she had faced physical cruelty and monetary demands from her husband and in-laws.

The trial court discharged the husband and his parents of the offence of dowry death. However, it directed that charges be framed against the husband for cruelty and abetment of suicide. The husband challenged the direction to frame these charges, while the late wife’s mother and the state challenged the discharge of the accused under the other provisions.

High court’s ruling

The court observed that the records disclosed a deeply distressed matrimonial relationship, allegations and counter-allegations, harsh exchanges, prior allegations of assault and an unresolved dispute shortly before the fall.

It further noted mutual conflict, simultaneous efforts at treatment and counselling, discussions concerning separate accommodation and property, and repeated attempts at reconciliation.

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The court also observed that the final messages by the wife to her friend blaming her husband for her decision to end her life did not provide enough basis to conclude that he intended to provoke her into taking the extreme step.

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The court found that the evidence gave rise to suspicion but did not reach the degree of grave suspicion. The court thus set aside the direction to frame charges against the husband. It also upheld the discharge of his parents for the offence of dowry death.