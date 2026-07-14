Punjab domestic help who ‘faked’ being adopted at 3 by boss to ‘steal’ house gets bail

The man alleged that he was adopted by his late employer when he was three years old. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a man accused of forging documents to claim to be a legal heir of his late employer, whom he said had adopted him when he was three years old. It held that the man was in custody since March and that ‘bail is the rule and jail is an exception’.

Justice Manisha Batra observed that the question of whether the man had committed the offence would be decided only after the trial is completed and the evidence is examined.

“It is a well-settled proposition of law that pre-trial incarceration should not be a replica of post-conviction sentencing, and that bail is the rule and jail is an exception. The object of jail is to secure the appearance of the accused during trial, and it cannot be preventive or punitive,” the July 10 order said.