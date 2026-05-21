Will dog lovers take responsibility for bites? Supreme Court asks in verdict

Supreme Court stray dogs verdict: While delivering its judgment on the stray dogs issue, the Supreme Court has observed that concerns relating to the protection and feeding of stray dogs in public and institutional spaces must also be accompanied by accountability for the consequences arising from their presence.

The court questioned whether animal welfare organisations, associations or individuals advocating for the continued presence of dogs in public areas would be willing to accept tortious liability for injuries, harm or damage caused by such dogs to members of the public.

“While considerable emphasis has been placed on the protection, feeding and continued presence of community dogs in public and institutional spaces, a pertinent question arises as to whether such individuals, organisations and associations would be willing to assume corresponding legal responsibility for the consequences arising therefrom,” the court observed in its order dated May 19.