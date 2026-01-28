Does carrying two pillion riders on motorcycle establish contributory negligence? Kerala High Court answers

The Kerala High Court recently enhanced the compensation awarded to a motor accident victim and set aside the deduction made towards contributory negligence merely because the rider was carrying two pillion passengers, observing that merely carrying more than one pillion rider, though a violation, cannot give rise to a presumption of contributory negligence.

Justice Jobin Sebastian was hearing an appeal filed by a man who suffered injuries in a road accident that occurred in September 2011. The appellant had challenged the award passed by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Thrissur, which had fixed total compensation at Rs 1.84 lakh but reduced it by 20 per cent on the ground that the rider was carrying two pillion riders at the time of the accident.