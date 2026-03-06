Signed affidavit final: Why Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court rejected shopkeepers’ plea to lower rents

The plea of violation of principles of natural justice or discrimination is devoid of substance, the court said on March 4. (Image is generated using AI)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court refused to overturn its earlier judgement of a dismissed plea filed by a few shokeepers challenging the Rent Assessment Committee, noting that they have undertaken to pay rent based on prevailing market rates, and are estopped from challenging the same at this stage.

A bench of justices Sindhu Sharma and Shahzad Azeem was hearing the appeal of a few shopkeepers seeking the reversal of an earlier judgment challenging the rent assessment committee’s rent fixation as arbitrary and substantially higher than the rent being paid by other shopkeepers in the same locality.

No legal infirmity, perversity, or jurisdictional error was found in the earlier judgment, the court said.

The shopkeepers had accepted the allotment of land and undertaken to pay rent as determined by the Rent Assessment Committee, based on prevailing market rates, and are “estopped from challenging the same at this stage,” the court held on March 4.