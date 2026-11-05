Doctor’s ‘negligence’ causes miscarriage, Andhra woman gets Rs 9 lakh compensation

Cautioning against leaving a permanent “blood mark” on the medical fraternity’s record, the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission asked physicians to be careful while treating patients, while holding a doctor guilty of medical negligence that caused a woman to lose her unborn baby.

President Gudla Tanuja and members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum were hearing a complaint filed by a woman seeking compensation against a doctor whose negligence caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

“The opposite party (the doctor) is cautioned not to resort to unfair methodology towards expectant mothers, as their life is ‘one body with twin lives’ and will have an impact not only on the personal life of the patient who is the prospective mother, but on their family, as well as on the entire social fabric of society. The want of a child is not only for biological reasons but for the sustenance of the family in furtherance; the loss of a legal heir in today’s context is a matter of immediate concern for the parents,” the October 21 order read.

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The commission added that the woman’s dream of bearing a child was “shattered” and she might also “face the wrath of in-laws for not delivering their legal heir”. It said the damages suffered by the woman could not be equated with money, but the doctor had to compensate her with a reasonable amount.

The district commission cautioned hospitals to be careful in their duties, as the consequences could be fatal not only for the patient but also for the institution’s reputation, leaving a permanent “blood mark” on the record of the medical fraternity.

Hospital visits, bleeding, miscarriage

The woman claimed that, while pregnant, she was admitted to the hospital from February 21 to February 23, 2024, and was admitted again on March 1, 2024. She alleged that at 12.30 pm on March 9, she had a miscarriage because of the doctor’s negligence after spending around Rs 1.60 lakh towards treatment.

The woman contended that she regularly visited the hospitalfor treatment and was due to deliver the baby on July 30, 2024. She said that on March 9, her condition became serious due to heavy bleeding, and she lost her baby at 12:30 pm.

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Despite sending a legal notice to the doctor later, she did not receive any reply, forcing her to file a consumer complaint.

Advocate P Nagini, appearing for the doctor, argued that after going through all the relevant reports and based on the woman’s age, the doctor informed her that it was a case of “Precious Pregnancy” after the age of 30 years and suggested all the required precautions to be taken by the woman.

The counsel stated that on February 22, 2024, the ultrasound reports indicated stabilisation of a blood clot that had been threatening the health of the woman, and, despite this, she was dissatisfied with the hospital environment and opted to get discharged herself. As per the counsel, she was advised to return for follow-up within 48 hours, but she failed to

do so, showing a pattern of not following medical advice.

The counsel argued that on March 2, after examining the patient, the doctor advised admission and the woman was admitted to the hospital under the diagnosis of threatened miscarriage. The doctor explained to the woman that, because of her unsafe condition, she needed to lie on her left side to optimise blood supply, but the woman kept sitting upright, claiming comfort, despite the instructions, it was alleged.

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‘Merely denying allegations not enough’

The consumer commission observed that the doctor had not filed any document to support the case against the woman and that merely denying allegations in “black and white” was not enough.

Stating that a “healer should never be a dealer”, the commission held that the woman was entitled to compensation for the pain, mental agony and suffering in view of the treatment which “proved fatal to her health and the child in the womb.”

Holding the doctor guilty of deficiency of service and unfair trade practice, the consumer commission ordered her to pay a lump sum amount of Rs 9 lakh to the woman for being negligent and creating an “unerasable image of loss of life of ‘yet to be born child’.”

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of doctors to ensure proper treatment of patients and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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