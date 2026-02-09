Not living continuously with wife cannot be ground for seeking DNA test to confirm child’s paternity: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a husband who sought to conduct a DNA test on his minor child while opposing the petition filed by his estranged wife seeking maintenance for herself and the daughter.

Justice Rajesh Rai K, in the order passed on January 27, upheld a family court order and rejected the application filed by B S Srinivas. It said, “The petitioner has not disputed the marital status and also the cohabitation with respondent No.2 (wife) for a few days. In such a circumstance, in my considered view, paternity cannot be questioned.”

Srinivas and his wife were married on May 25, 2022. They have a one-year-old child from their marriage. Following a marital dispute, the wife filed an application under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking maintenance.