Not living continuously with wife cannot be ground for seeking DNA test to confirm child’s paternity: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a husband who sought to conduct a DNA test on his minor child while opposing the petition filed by his estranged wife seeking maintenance for herself and the daughter.
Justice Rajesh Rai K, in the order passed on January 27, upheld a family court order and rejected the application filed by B S Srinivas. It said, “The petitioner has not disputed the marital status and also the cohabitation with respondent No.2 (wife) for a few days. In such a circumstance, in my considered view, paternity cannot be questioned.”
Srinivas and his wife were married on May 25, 2022. They have a one-year-old child from their marriage. Following a marital dispute, the wife filed an application under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking maintenance.
Srinivas acknowledged that he was married, but he argued that the child was not biologically his. He claimed that since the couple had only lived together for a few days and there was no continuous cohabitation, he had doubts about the child’s paternity.
The court noted in its order that DNA tests concerning a child’s paternity should not be mandated by the court as a standard practice or done routinely whenever a request is made. It said it must consider the advantages and disadvantages of such an order, and the test of “eminent need” arises when it becomes impossible for the court to discover the truth without utilising this test.
The bench held, “I am of the opinion that the family court has rightly passed the impugned order, which does not call for any interference. Accordingly, the petition lacks merit and the same is dismissed.”
Gen Z is redefining professionalism by prioritizing mental health and setting boundaries, causing tension with older managers. This shift is forcing organizations to create a more human and balanced work culture. It's not a lack of work ethic, but a push for a healthier workplace.