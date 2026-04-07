DNA test push for Dixit Solanki remains: HC seeks responses from key authorities

A day after the remains believed to be of Dixit Solanki, the seafarer who died aboard a vessel caught in West Asia conlict, were brought to Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Monday sought responses from key authorities on the family’s plea for DNA testing, even as the Directorate General of Shipping moved swiftly to fast-track the forensic process.
In a late evening development, DG Shipping chief Shyam Jagannathan wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date, urging immediate intervention to ensure expeditious DNA testing of the remains through forensic authorities.
“Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the condition of remains, and the distress faced by the family, timely assistance from the State Police machinery is crucial,” the letter said.
The remains reportedly comprising only a few charred bones recovered from a blast-hit vessel are currently kept at a mortuary in Byculla, with officials coordinating with multiple agencies, including the Ministry of External Affairs, for dignified handling and repatriation.
A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad directed the Centre, DG Shipping and other stakeholders to clarify their stand on the family’s plea, posting the matter for hearing on Tuesday.
Appearing for the family, advocate Pradnya Talekar highlighted inconsistencies in the information provided by the ship’s captain. “We were initially told he was injured, then missing, and later that he had died. There is no physical means to identify the remains,” she told the court, pressing for immediate DNA testing before the remains are handed over.
The family has raised serious concerns over the identity of the remains, stating that only “four to five charred bones” were recovered from the vessel.
With no identifiable body, the plea argues that DNA testing is the only reliable method to establish identity, particularly in fire-related incidents.
The case has been mired in procedural hurdles. The Indian Consulate in Dubai informed the family it lacked the facility to conduct DNA sampling, advising them to initiate the process in India.
However, when the family approached a local police station in Kandivali, they were unable to register an FIR as the incident occurred in international waters, leaving them without a clear procedural route.
The petition states that despite repeated representations, no mechanism was activated to facilitate testing, forcing the family to approach the High Court. Jagannathan, in his communication, acknowledged “significant procedural and legal complexities,” noting that the death occurred in international waters and that initial delays were caused as UAE authorities had not registered the case or issued a death certificate.
The certificate was eventually issued by the flag state administration following diplomatic intervention, enabling the remains to be repatriated to India on April 5.