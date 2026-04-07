DNA test push for Dixit Solanki remains: HC seeks responses from key authorities

Family members of Dixit Solanki, who died aboard a vessel in the West Asia conflict, have moved the Bombay High Court for DNA profiling to confirm the identity of the charred remains brought to Mumbai on Sunday. (File)

A day after the remains believed to be of Dixit Solanki, the seafarer who died aboard a vessel caught in West Asia conlict, were brought to Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Monday sought responses from key authorities on the family’s plea for DNA testing, even as the Directorate General of Shipping moved swiftly to fast-track the forensic process.

In a late evening development, DG Shipping chief Shyam Jagannathan wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date, urging immediate intervention to ensure expeditious DNA testing of the remains through forensic authorities.

“Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the condition of remains, and the distress faced by the family, timely assistance from the State Police machinery is crucial,” the letter said.