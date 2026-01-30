‘DNA evidence overrules minor survivor’s statement defending accused’: Himachal Pradesh High Court denies bail

DNA Evidence Minor Rape Case: The Himachal Pradesh High Court was hearing the bail plea of a man accused under the POCSO Act.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court POCSO minor child DNA (1)The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the minor victim has made a statement pointing that she was not sexually assaulted by the petitioner. (Image is created using AI)
Himachal Pradesh High Court Minor Rape Case: The Himachal Pradesh High Court denied bail to a man accused of raping a minor girl, after DNA evidence established that he is the “biological father” of the child born to the minor girl, despite the minor’s statement that she was assaulted by some unknown person and not the man.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the plea of a man seeking bail who was charged with offences relating to the sexual assault of a minor, allegedly leading to her pregnancy and subsequent childbirth.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla POCSO minor child DNA Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the DNA report pointed out the petitioner as the biological father of the minor’s child. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“Mere fact that the victim has not supported the prosecution’s case is not sufficient to record the acquittal when the scientific evidence, prima facie, establishes that the petitioner is the biological father of the baby,” the order read.

Findings

  • The survivor’s school record mentions her birth year to be 2007, which points out that she was a minor on the date of the incident.
  • The petitioner has committed offences punishable under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
  • The survivor stated in her statement that some unknown person, and not the petitioner, had sexually assaulted her.
Also Read | ‘Barbarity dripping down from evidence’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds death penalty for rape, murder of 5-year-old girl
  • The report of DNA analysis mentions that the petitioner is the biological father and the minor is the biological mother of the baby.
  • The scientific evidence of the DNA report establishes that the petitioner had sexual intercourse with the minor, which resulted in her pregnancy and the delivery of a child.
  • The nature of the offence and the severity of the punishment do not entitle the petitioner to bail.

Arguments

  • The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Bhupinder Singh Ahuja, has argued that the allegations against his client are false, pointing out that the survivor has not made any statement against him.
  • It was further submitted that the medical evidence does not support the prosecution’s case, while his family is suffering because of his continued detention.
  • Ahuja sought bail, highlighting that the investigation is complete and no fruitful purpose would be served by detaining his client in custody.
  • On the contrary, the state’s counsel, additional advocate general Lokender Kutlehria, has argued that the minor was sexually assaulted by the accused and delivered a child later.
  • Kutlehria also stated the survivor was a minor on the date of the incident.
  • He further submitted that the DNA analysis mentions the accused as the biological father of the baby, which prima facie shows that he had sexually assaulted the minor.
  • He opposed the bail plea of the man, stating that he had committed a heinous offence.

Background

  • The prosecution alleged that the survivor, who is a minor, was called by the accused to visit him at his home, where she was sexually assaulted.
  • In April 2025, the survivor complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital, where it was found that she was pregnant.
  • Subsequently, she delivered a child in the hospital.
Also Read | Two minor boys held for raping six-year-old in Delhi
  • After this, the police registered the FIR, investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet in July 2025. As per the report of the DNA analysis, the survivor was found to be the biological mother, and the petitioner was found to be the biological father of the baby.
  • The minor’s statement was recorded in December 2025, where she stated that some unknown person, and not the accused, had assaulted her.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system.

 

