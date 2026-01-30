‘DNA evidence overrules minor survivor’s statement defending accused’: Himachal Pradesh High Court denies bail

Himachal Pradesh High Court Minor Rape Case: The Himachal Pradesh High Court denied bail to a man accused of raping a minor girl, after DNA evidence established that he is the “biological father” of the child born to the minor girl, despite the minor’s statement that she was assaulted by some unknown person and not the man.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the plea of a man seeking bail who was charged with offences relating to the sexual assault of a minor, allegedly leading to her pregnancy and subsequent childbirth.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the DNA report pointed out the petitioner as the biological father of the minor’s child. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“Mere fact that the victim has not supported the prosecution’s case is not sufficient to record the acquittal when the scientific evidence, prima facie, establishes that the petitioner is the biological father of the baby,” the order read.
Findings
The survivor’s school record mentions her birth year to be 2007, which points out that she was a minor on the date of the incident.
The petitioner has committed offences punishable under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
The survivor stated in her statement that some unknown person, and not the petitioner, had sexually assaulted her.
After this, the police registered the FIR, investigated the matter and filed a chargesheet in July 2025. As per the report of the DNA analysis, the survivor was found to be the biological mother, and the petitioner was found to be the biological father of the baby.
The minor’s statement was recorded in December 2025, where she stated that some unknown person, and not the accused, had assaulted her.
