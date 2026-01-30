‘DNA evidence overrules minor survivor’s statement defending accused’: Himachal Pradesh High Court denies bail

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the minor victim has made a statement pointing that she was not sexually assaulted by the petitioner. (Image is created using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court Minor Rape Case: The Himachal Pradesh High Court denied bail to a man accused of raping a minor girl, after DNA evidence established that he is the “biological father” of the child born to the minor girl, despite the minor’s statement that she was assaulted by some unknown person and not the man.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the plea of a man seeking bail who was charged with offences relating to the sexual assault of a minor, allegedly leading to her pregnancy and subsequent childbirth.

“Mere fact that the victim has not supported the prosecution’s case is not sufficient to record the acquittal when the scientific evidence, prima facie, establishes that the petitioner is the biological father of the baby,” the order read.