Diwali relief: Expired licences valid pending renewal, Andhra High Court to cracker units

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come to the aid of five firecracker manufacturers ahead of Diwali, ruling that their expired licences remain valid as renewal applications are pending. Citing the Explosives Rules, 2008, the court held that authorities were “not justified in interfering” with their businesses, while allowing action against legal violations after prior notice.

Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam was hearing five petitions, which were clubbed together, filed by firecracker manufacturers seeking permission to continue their businesses while their licence renewal applications remained pending.

Observing that the petitioners have been carrying on the business of manufacturing fireworks for a considerable period, the court said that under the Explosives Rules, 2008, “if the application for renewal reaches the renewing or licensing authority on or before the date of expiry, the licence shall be deemed to be in force until such date as the licensing authority renews the licence or until an intimation that the renewal of the licence is refused has been communicated to the applicant.”