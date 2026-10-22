Diwali relief: Expired licences valid pending renewal, Andhra High Court to cracker units

“The applications submitted by the petitioners for renewal of licences are still pending consideration before the competent authority. No decision either renewing the said licences or rejecting the same has been taken till now by the competent authority. Therefore, as per Rule 112(5) of the Explosives Rules, 2008, which is a deeming provision, the licences that were earlier granted to the petitioners are deemed to be in force as of now,” the October 15 order said.
It added, “When the licences, which were granted to the petitioners, are deemed to be in force, the respondents are not justified in interfering with the business activities of the petitioners in manufacturing the fireworks.”
Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam directed the police not to interfere with the petitioners’ business of manufacturing fireworks during the pendency of their applications for licence renewal.
Diwali countdown, licences pending
The five firecracker manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh approached the high court after authorities failed to renew their licences, despite receiving their renewal applications and fees. The manufacturers said they have been making fireworks for a considerable period.
The manufacturers added that the said renewal applications are still pending consideration before the competent authority and no order either renewing the said licences or rejecting the same has been passed till now. They sought permission to continue operations ahead of Diwali, which falls on November 8 this year.
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The assistant government pleader, appearing for the state, did not dispute the pendency of manufacturers’ applications for renewal of licences before the competent authority. However, he stated that in view of unfortunate incidents, the authorities were verifying the ground realities concerning violations across the state.
Petitions allowed
The court noted Rule 116 of the Explosives Rules, 2008, which states that refusal to amend or renew a licence or renew a licence should record the reasons for such refusal in writing and that the authorities shall refuse to renew a licence if such licence can be revoked in accordance with the Act or these rules.
Where the renewal of the licence is refused, the fee paid for the renewal shall be refunded to the licensee after deducting the proportionate fee for the period beginning from the date from which the licence was to be renewed up to the date from which renewal is refused, the court added.
Considering the material on record, the court allowed the petitions, directing the police officials and other respondents not to interfere with the business activities of the petitioners in manufacturing fireworks during the pendency of petitioners’ applications for renewal of licences.
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However, the court added that the manufacturers should comply with the other requirements contemplated under law, and said that the respondent authorities are at liberty to issue prior notice and take appropriate steps in accordance with the law, in the event of any violation of legal provisions as well as rules in vogue.