Getting passport updated after foreign divorce just got easier. Here’s why

The Delhi High Court recently held that passport authorities cannot insist on a separate declaratory decree from an Indian court before updating passport records on the basis of a foreign divorce decree that is otherwise valid and conclusive under Indian law.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav allowed a plea filed by an Indian citizen residing in Canada, and directed the passport authorities to process his request to delete the name of his former spouse from his passport records.

“Once the foreign divorce decree is independently found to satisfy the requirements of Section 13 of the CPC and the principles laid down in Y Narasimha Rao, the respondent authorities could not have insisted, in a pedantic and mechanical manner, upon a separate declaratory decree from an Indian Court without demonstrating any legal infirmity in the said decree,” the court noted in its order dated May 29.