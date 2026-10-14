Divorce case nearly 300 km away, Madras High Court comes to Chennai woman’s aid

A three-year-old daughter, a full-time job and a divorce case nearly 300 km away made it difficult for a Chennai woman to fight her legal battle. Nearly a year after her husband filed for divorce in 2025, the Madras High Court has transferred the case from Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district to Tambaram, observing that in matrimonial disputes, the wife’s convenience takes precedence over the husband’s.

Justice N Mala was hearing a transfer petition filed by the woman seeking to move the divorce case filed by her husband, Vigneshwaran, in 2025.

“In matrimonial cases, the convenience of the wife takes precedence over the husbands. Considering the specific averments of the petitioner that she is not able to travel along with her 3 year old child, to Thoraiyur to contest the case, I am inclined to allow this Transfer Civil Miscellaneous Petition, since I find that the balance of convenience is more in favour of the petitioner,” the court said on October 5. The court also said the balance of convenience favoured the woman because she had said she could not travel to Thuraiyur with her young child to contest the case.