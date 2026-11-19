An Assam panchayat president, disqualified after his second wife gave birth to their third child weeks after his election, has been reinstated by the Gauhati High Court, which stayed his removal citing a recent Supreme Court ruling that referred the constitutional validity of the two-child disqualification norm for elected representatives for reconsideration. The high court noted that the legal and social foundations on which the restriction was originally upheld may have changed over time.

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami were hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging his disqualification from the post of Gaon Panchayat president on the ground that he had more than two children, against a November 5, 2026, judgment of a single judge who had dismissed his challenge to the disqualification under the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994.

“The Supreme Court opined that even if the law was legal and valid at the time of framing it, it can become invalid as the foundation, on which it rests, may have changed over a period of time,” the high court observed on November 18, referring to the Supreme Court ruling discussing the need to reconsider the two-child norm.

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The petitioner had two children when he contested the election. His first marriage subsequently ended in divorce, and his second wife gave birth to their child on June 4, 2025, less than a month after he was notified as elected.

Third child born after election

The last date for filing nominations was April 11, 2025, and he was notified as elected on May 12, 2025. His third child was born on June 4, 2025. The authorities disqualified him on the ground that having more than two living children attracted the restriction under Section 111(2) of the Assam Panchayat Act.

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami said that changing constitutional and social realities warranted reconsideration of the legal basis for disqualifying elected representatives with more than two children. (Image enhanced using AI) Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami said that changing constitutional and social realities warranted reconsideration of the legal basis for disqualifying elected representatives with more than two children. (Image enhanced using AI)

The petitioner challenged the decision on two grounds. He questioned the competence of the authority that disqualified him, arguing that such an election-related dispute could only be raised through an election petition. He also argued that he had only two children when he filed his nomination and contested the election, while the third child was born after his election and second marriage.

The single judge rejected both arguments, relying on the Assam Panchayat Act and Rule 62 of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995. Section 111(2) prohibits a person having more than two living children, whether from a single partner or multiple partners, from being elected or continuing as president, vice-president or member of a Zilla Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat or Gaon Panchayat. The provision exempts those who had more than two children before the relevant provision came into force.

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Rule 62(f) lays down the procedure for disqualification. When the Gaon Panchayat secretary receives information about the birth of an additional child, the matter is forwarded through the Block Development Officer and the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad to the Deputy Commissioner.

The deputy commissioner examines the matter and, upon establishing the facts, can remove the concerned representative, informing the state government and the Assam State Election Commission. Applying these provisions, the bench observed that the birth of his third child after his election clearly attracted the disqualification.

Supreme Court decision prompts reconsideration

The bench referred to the Supreme Court‘s decision in Mangala Bhimrao Ingle vs Additional Commissioner, Amravati Division, which called for reconsideration of its earlier position on the two-child disqualification norm.

In its 2003 judgment in Javed vs State of Haryana, the Supreme Court had upheld a similar restriction under the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, holding that it did not violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

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The court had reasoned that the restriction had an intelligible basis and was connected to the legislative objective of population control, including concerns about the impact of population growth on the economy. A similar position was subsequently upheld in another Supreme Court judgment.

However, in Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, the Supreme Court considered it necessary to revisit the earlier ruling, observing that the constitutional understanding and assumptions underlying it had evolved over the past two decades.

It noted that the reasons for introducing such legislation and the foundation on which its validity was upheld had undergone significant changes. The earlier legal position was referred to an appropriate bench for reconsideration. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed the disqualification in that matter and allowed the concerned woman to continue as sarpanch.

Court orders reinstatement

Taking note of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Gauhati High Court considered it appropriate to grant similar interim protection to the petitioner. The bench stayed both the authority’s order disqualifying him and the November 5 judgment of the single judge upholding his removal. It directed that he be reinstated to his elected office and allowed to continue until the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for February 4, 2027.