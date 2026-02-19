‘Dispute essentially pertains to a commercial transaction’: Supreme Court grants bail to Vikram Bhatt, wife in cheating case; orders mediation

Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari V Bhatt were arrested last year in connection with an FIR lodged in Udaipur over a dispute regarding the production of a biopic on the life of Ajay Murdia’s late wife, Indira.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 01:44 PM IST
According to the FIR, Murdia met Bhatt in Mumbai on April 25, 2024.According to the FIR, Murdia met Bhatt in Mumbai on April 25, 2024.
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted regular bail to film director Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari V Bhatt, who were arrested in a cheating case lodged by a Rajasthan-based doctor, Ajay Murdia.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi set aside the Rajasthan High Court’s dismissal of their bail plea and asked the parties to try to settle their dispute through mediation.

“It seems to us that the dispute essentially pertains to a commercial transaction, though the ingredients of committing the offence of cheating, etc, have been expressly mentioned in the FIR. Be that as it may, it may be appropriate for the parties to resolve the disputes through mediation. The regular bail has been granted with the expectation that the appellants will try and make efforts for the amicable resolution of the dispute,” the court ordered.

Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari V Bhatt, were arrested in December 2025, in connection with an FIR lodged at Bhupalpura Police Station in Udaipur on November 8 over a dispute regarding the making of the biopic on the life of Murdia’s late wife, Indira. Murdia is the founder of Indira IVF in Udaipur.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Murdia, said Bhatt’s company is in financial difficulty, and “he is asking money based on his past reputation, people are giving money, and he is using the money in his own company, which is going into liquidation.”

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the Bhatts, said that, under the contract, 4 films were agreed upon, of which 2 have already been completed, and the third is 70 per cent complete. Dave added that Bhatt cannot complete the film if he is kept in custody.

In his complaint, which led to the FIR, Murdia alleged large-scale financial and contractual fraud by the film director and others.

According to the FIR, Murdia met Bhatt in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. Murdia claimed that he spoke to Bhatt about the film project, which would showcase his wife’s life and his work in infertility treatment across India.

In addition, a separate film project based on a historical war narrative was planned. He said they entered into some agreements, but subsequently, their relationship soured as disputes over funds arose.

On February 13, the court had given interim bail to Shwetambari.

 

