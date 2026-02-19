‘Dispute essentially pertains to a commercial transaction’: Supreme Court grants bail to Vikram Bhatt, wife in cheating case; orders mediation

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted regular bail to film director Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari V Bhatt, who were arrested in a cheating case lodged by a Rajasthan-based doctor, Ajay Murdia.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi set aside the Rajasthan High Court’s dismissal of their bail plea and asked the parties to try to settle their dispute through mediation.

“It seems to us that the dispute essentially pertains to a commercial transaction, though the ingredients of committing the offence of cheating, etc, have been expressly mentioned in the FIR. Be that as it may, it may be appropriate for the parties to resolve the disputes through mediation. The regular bail has been granted with the expectation that the appellants will try and make efforts for the amicable resolution of the dispute,” the court ordered.