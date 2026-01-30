Disproportionate assets case: Inspector’s wife, also a cop, moves CBI court, seeks release of seized jewellery

The wife of Chandigarh Police Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon has approached the CBI special court here, seeking the release of jewellery worth around Rs 30 lakh, which has been in the agency’s custody for the past two years, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Kaur, also an Inspector with the Chandigarh Police, filed an application before the court, stating that she requires the jewellery for her nephew’s wedding next month.
The Central Bureau of Investigation seized the jewellery during their probe against the couple for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.
The CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case against Inspector Sekhon and his wife two years ago, during which it examined their bank accounts and sealed some of them.
According to the application, the jewellery belonging to Parmjeet Kaur is lying in one such bank account.
In her plea, Parmjeet Kaur claimed that the jewellery was purchased from her own earnings, and is not required any longer for investigation purposes. She stated that she had written to the CBI on January 21, requesting the release of the jewellery, but received no response, following which she approached the court.
She further submitted that the CBI has already examined her bank locker and assessed the value of the jewellery. Since the valuation process is complete, she argued, retaining the ornaments is no longer necessary for the investigation.
Opposing the plea, public prosecutor Narender Singh told the court that “the investigation against the couple is still underway. The agency is analysing their bank accounts, properties and jewellery, and releasing the seized items at this stage could affect the probe”.
The CBI, therefore, urged the court not to allow the release of the jewellery.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order. The decision on the application is likely to be pronounced on January 31.
The case against Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon originates from a bribery probe initiated by the CBI around three years ago. In that case, a Chandigarh Police constable and two middlemen were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh. During the investigation, Sekhon’s name also surfaced, with allegations that the bribe was being collected in his name.
Although no direct evidence was found to establish Sekhon’s role in the bribery case, the CBI subsequently initiated a disproportionate assets probe against him and his wife.
During the investigation, the agency allegedly found that the couple had accumulated assets nearly 80 per cent higher than their known sources of income.
