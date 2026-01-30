Disproportionate assets case: Inspector’s wife, also a cop, moves CBI court, seeks release of seized jewellery

The wife of Chandigarh Police Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon has approached the CBI special court here, seeking the release of jewellery worth around Rs 30 lakh, which has been in the agency’s custody for the past two years, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Kaur, also an Inspector with the Chandigarh Police, filed an application before the court, stating that she requires the jewellery for her nephew’s wedding next month.

The Central Bureau of Investigation seized the jewellery during their probe against the couple for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case against Inspector Sekhon and his wife two years ago, during which it examined their bank accounts and sealed some of them.