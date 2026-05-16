‘Disproportionate and warrants interference’: Karnataka High Court on man in matrimonial dispute being stopped from travelling abroad for work

While keeping in abeyance a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against an estranged husband who was stopped from travelling out of India for employment, the Karnataka High Court recently said that an executive measure cannot be allowed to operate in a manner that results in the ‘civil death’ of an individual by completely extinguishing his right to livelihood.

In an order dated April 30, which was made available recently, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum observed, “The mere pendency of a criminal case, particularly one emanating from matrimonial discord, cannot ipso facto justify an absolute embargo on the petitioner’s right to travel abroad.”

The estranged couple had married in 2011, and even before the marriage, the husband was employed in Qatar. Due to matrimonial discord, the woman lodged a complaint under Section 498-A and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code at the Udupi Mahila Police Station in 2022.