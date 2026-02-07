Discipline can’t cost humanity: Rajasthan High Court reinstates CRPF constable fired 23 years ago over medical emergency

The Rajasthan High Court said that minor penalties can't be justified to impose harshest penalty of removal from service. (Image generated using AI)

The Rajasthan High Court has set aside the removal from service of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable in 2002 on grounds of desertion, indiscipline, and misconduct and directed his reinstatement.

Justice Anand Sharma was hearing a petition filed by one Hans Raj Doi, a general duty constable in the CRPF that the disciplinary proceedings were legally flawed, procedurally unfair and culminated in a punishment that was “shockingly disproportionate”.

“The punishment of removal from service, imposed on a constable with a proven record of gallantry, dedication and appreciation, for alleged misconduct arising largely out of medical exigencies, is wholly disproportionate. Discipline cannot be enforced at the cost of fairness, reasonableness and humanity,’ said the February 3 verdict.