Discipline can’t cost humanity: Rajasthan High Court reinstates CRPF constable fired 23 years ago over medical emergency

Justice Anand Sharma was hearing a petition filed by one Hans Raj Doi, a general duty constable in the CRPF that the disciplinary proceedings were legally flawed, procedurally unfair and culminated in a punishment that was “shockingly disproportionate”.
“The punishment of removal from service, imposed on a constable with a proven record of gallantry, dedication and appreciation, for alleged misconduct arising largely out of medical exigencies, is wholly disproportionate. Discipline cannot be enforced at the cost of fairness, reasonableness and humanity,’ said the February 3 verdict.
The punishment imposed was the direct outcome of such flawed foundation.
In the absence of any independent or credible evidence establishing misconduct attributable to the petitioner, the partial proof recorded by the enquiry officer is based on conjecture rather than evidence.
The minor penalties already undergone by the petitioner, cannot be used to brand an employee as habitually undisciplined so as to justify imposition of harshest penalty of removal from service.
The enquiry report was clearly based on irrational consideration and perverse as well.
The enquiry proceedings reveal a clear denial of reasonable opportunity.
There is an apparent and manifest legal flaws in the decision making process.
The disciplinary authority failed to apply independent mind to the petitioner’s detailed reply and merely acted on dotted lines drawn in the findings of the enquiry officer.
The order is bereft of reasons.
The order does not disclose consideration of sustainability of charges, mitigating circumstances, past meritorious service, medical exigencies, or proportionality of punishment.
The appellate and revisional authorities further compounded the illegality.
Their orders are cryptic, mechanical and non-speaking.
They do not deal with the grounds raised in appeal or revision, nor do they analyse the evidence or findings.
Such orders defeat the very purpose of statutory remedies and are unsustainable in law.
Good conduct
The weekly progress reports and training records show that the petitioner secured highest marks and maintained good conduct.
The alleged quarrel incident admittedly occurred during the petitioner’s absence and involved his cook.
Quashing all five orders, the high court directed the CRPF to reinstate Doi with continuity of service and seniority.
However, it limited monetary relief, ordering that back wages for the intervening period would not be payable and benefits would be granted on a notional basis.
The exercise has to be completed within 60 days.
Summing up, the court cautioned disciplinary authorities against enforcing discipline “by losing sight of fairness, proportionality and humanity,” especially where medical emergencies and past meritorious service stand clearly established.
The constable consistently maintained that his brief absence from November 17 to December 5, 2001 was due to acute renal colic, hospitalisation, and the serious illness of his wife.
This was supported by medical records from civil and private hospitals.
He rejoined duty voluntarily after treatment.
The court noted that the chargesheet itself admitted that Doi returned to duty within about 20 days, which legally negated any allegation of “desertion” requiring an intention to permanently abandon service.
