Discharged after 9 years in Army, ‘alcoholic’ wins pension fight in Telangana High Court

A man who served in the Army for nine years, six months and 15 days was discharged on medical grounds after being diagnosed as an alcoholic. The Army denied him disability pension, citing the medical board’s findings and his shortfall in qualifying service. The Telangana High Court has now upheld an order directing the Army to grant him pension, pointing out that he did not leave the Army voluntarily.

Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda noted that a medical board had assessed his disability at 11–14 per cent and found that his condition was neither caused nor aggravated by military service. On this basis, the Army had denied him disability pension and also mentioned that he was falling short of the 10-year qualifying service.

The Army authorities were challenging the Armed Forces Tribunal’s March 2022 order, which held that the man was eligible for pension and other pensionary benefits, after condoning a shortfall of one year in his qualifying service.

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“His service ended because the Army found him medically unfit. The shortfall is marginal when compared with the period of 10 years. Pension is not a bounty granted at the pleasure of the State. It is a benefit earned by service,” the November 11 order read.

Alcohol Dependence Syndrome

The man was enrolled in the Indian Army in July 2000 and was invalided out of service in January 2010 after rendering nine years, six months and 15 days of service.

Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda said that condoning a small shortfall in service was consistent with the purpose of the pension scheme. Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda said that condoning a small shortfall in service was consistent with the purpose of the pension scheme.

The medical board diagnosed him with “Alcohol Dependence Syndrome” in December 2009. It found that the condition was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service and that there was no connection between his service and the disability. The board assessed his disability at 11–14 per cent and held that he was not eligible for disability pension.

The Army authorities confirmed this decision on August 18, 2010. The man did not appeal against the denial of disability pension and later approached the Armed Forces Tribunal.

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Standing counsel Arvind Kumar Kata argued that the man was not eligible for disability pension because the medical board had found that his condition was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service. He also argued that courts do not have the medical expertise to assess disabilities and should therefore avoid interfering with the findings of a medical board.

The man was represented by advocate S Govinda Rao before the Telangana High Court.

‘Pension not a bounty’

The high court rejected the Army authorities’ claim that the medical board and its finding bar the claim. The court noted that the man had served for nine years, six months and 15 days and had not left the Army voluntarily. Instead, his service ended because the Army found him medically unfit.

The bench added that the shortfall is marginal when compared with the period of 10 years. Talking about pension, the court said it is not a “bounty” granted at the pleasure of the state. “It is a benefit earned by service,” it added.

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The judges also acknowledged that courts and tribunals do not have the medical expertise to reassess a medical board’s findings and should be slow to interfere with them. “The finding of the Invaliding Medical Board on the nature of the disease and its non-attributability stands undisturbed,” it held.

It added that what the tribunal decided is the legal consequence of that finding for a person who has been invalided out with a little less than 10 years of service.

It clarified that the tribunal had not questioned the medical board’s assessment. Instead, it had examined the legal consequences of that finding for a soldier who was discharged on medical grounds with less than 10 years of service.

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The court added that condoning a small shortfall in service was consistent with the purpose of the pension scheme when the soldier’s service had been cut short because the Army itself found him medically unfit. It also noted that the Army had not pointed to any provision barring such condonation.

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The court accordingly dismissed the Army’s petition and upheld the tribunal’s order granting the former soldier pension and the related benefits.