‘Dirty’ towels, ‘plastic’ in soup at hospital, Punjab woman wins Rs 30,000 payout

A consumer commission in Punjab has directed a hospital to pay Rs 30,000 to a woman over deficiency in service after the hospital allegedly failed to maintain hygiene standards and provide certain amenities promised under its maternity package.

President S K Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur observed that a hospital is expected to maintain proper standards of hygiene and quality in the amenities and food supplied to patients, particularly to a mother recovering from surgery after childbirth and added that providing an unhygienic towel or contaminated food reflected a failure to maintain the expected standard of service.

“The complaint is partly allowed and the OPs are directed to pay Rs 30,000 to the complainant towards deficiency in service, mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expenses, within a period of 30 days,” the order read.

Allegations of unhygienic standards

The complainant stated that she had booked the hospital’s maternity package for Rs 75,000 after a discount, with medicines and diagnostic tests to be charged separately. She underwent a Caesarean section and delivered a healthy baby girl. However, she alleged that several promised value-added services, including room decoration and a cake-cutting ceremony, were either not provided or poorly managed. She also complained of unhygienic amenities, including a dirty attendant’s couch and torn towels, and alleged that a piece of plastic was found in the soup served to her during recovery.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the woman moved consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

The hospital denied any deficiency in service, contending that the surgery was successful, both the mother and child remained medically stable throughout the stay, and all necessary treatment and post-delivery care had been provided. It maintained that complimentary services under the package had been arranged and argued that any defective towel or the plastic piece found in the soup was an isolated human error that was immediately rectified. The hospital also disputed the allegation regarding the cancelled cake-cutting ceremony, stating that it could not be organised because the complainant did not confirm the timing.

The commission observed that the complainant had not alleged medical negligence and that the evidence showed the Caesarean section was successfully performed. It therefore confined its examination to the quality of the ancillary services provided under the maternity package.

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The commission found that the hospital, in its written statement, had admitted that a defective towel had inadvertently been provided to the complainant and that a small piece of plastic had accidentally been found in the soup served to her. “A hospital is expected to maintain proper standards of hygiene and quality in the amenities and food supplied to patients, particularly to a mother recovering from surgery after childbirth. Supply of an unhygienic towel and contaminated food, even if accidental, reflected a failure to maintain the expected standard of service,” the commission said.

It therefore partly allowed the plea and directed the hospital to pay Rs 30,000 to the complainant towards deficiency in service, mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expense.

Takeaway

Hospitals can be held liable under consumer law not only for medical negligence but also for deficiencies in non-medical services promised to patients. Failure to maintain basic hygiene standards or provide the amenities included in a paid healthcare package can amount to deficiency in service.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800–22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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