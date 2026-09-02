‘Dirty things’: Judge not to hear pre-arrest bail pleas in Bengaluru gym trainer murder

Gym trainer Vijay Kumar was found murdered on June 9 after he went missing on June 6 from the Electronics City area of Bengaluru. (File Photo)

A judge of the Karnataka High Court has recused himself from hearing anticipatory bail petitions filed by a real estate businessman and an advocate in a case of contract killing of a gym trainer who allegedly had a relationship with the realtor’s daughter.

Justice Vishwajit Shetty recused himself from the case on Monday, saying “not before me”, when the anticipatory bail pleas of K Prasad Rao and advocate B Lokesh came up before him. The judge also commented that he did not want to be “part of these dirty things”.

Both are accused of giving out a contract to kill Vijay Kumar, 35, the gym trainer, in Bengaluru and have been on the run since the police unravelled the murder plot in June this year.