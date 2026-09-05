‘Direct impact on public health’: Al-Falah University chief to remain in jail in fraud case

The Delhi court said Siddiqui will be produced before the concerned court on September 19.

Referring to the serious claims of defrauding the National Medical Commission, which has a “direct bearing on public health and safety”, a Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui by another 14 days. The police have alleged that the university falsely claimed NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students for unlawful gains.

Noting that the accused, who also holds a key executive position in the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, could potentially influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if released, Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Priya of the South-West (Dwarka) district court said, “These are serious allegations of defrauding the National Medical Commission, which regulates medical education and medical practice in India, having a direct bearing on public health and safety, the importance of which cannot be over-emphasised.”