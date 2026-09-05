‘Direct impact on public health’: Al-Falah University chief to remain in jail in fraud case

A Delhi court extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad Ahmad accused in the cases registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 06:21 PM IST
Al-Falah chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui Red Fort Blast National Medical CommissionThe Delhi court said Siddiqui will be produced before the concerned court on September 19.
Make us preferred source on Google

Referring to the serious claims of defrauding the National Medical Commission, which has a “direct bearing on public health and safety”, a Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui by another 14 days. The police have alleged that the university falsely claimed NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students for unlawful gains.

Noting that the accused, who also holds a key executive position in the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, could potentially influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if released, Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Priya of the South-West (Dwarka) district court said, “These are serious allegations of defrauding the National Medical Commission, which regulates medical education and medical practice in India, having a direct bearing on public health and safety, the importance of which cannot be over-emphasised.” 

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, after the university came under the scanner of security agencies following the Red Fort blast on November 10.  He will be produced before the concerned court/duty magistrate on September 19 after the completion of his judicial custody.

The judge added that Siddiqui’s remand in judicial custody was necessary, particularly in view of his alleged criminal involvement and considering the current stage of the investigation.

Engaged in malpractices

The court noted that Siddiqui is the chairman-managing trustee of Al-Falah Charitable Trust and Chancellor of Al Falah University, and there are serious allegations that the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and the accused engaged in malpractices such as engaging faculty solely for NMC inspections in exchange for illegal gratification and showing them as regular faculty, as well as bulk hiring and payment to doctors immediately before inspections.

The allegations also include deliberately inflating patient numbers during inspections to meet prescribed bed occupancy and clinical-exposure requirements, and creating infrastructure, clinical facilities and vacant wards shortly before NMC inspections. The accused was represented by advocate Shariq.

Arrested in November 2025

Siddiqui’s  was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 18, 2025, in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities at the Al-Falah group. The arrest followed after the university came under the scanner of security agencies following the November 10 blast. Three doctors associated with the university’s medical institutions emerged as suspects in the terror-module probe, following which the Centre ordered a forensic audit of the university’s records.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments