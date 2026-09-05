‘Direct impact on public health’: Al-Falah University chief to remain in jail in fraud case

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 06:21 PM IST
Referring to the serious claims of defrauding the National Medical Commission, which has a “direct bearing on public health and safety”, a Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Al-Falah University Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui by another 14 days. The police have alleged that the university falsely claimed NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students for unlawful gains.
Noting that the accused, who also holds a key executive position in the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, could potentially influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if released, Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Priya of the South-West (Dwarka) district court said, “These are serious allegations of defrauding the National Medical Commission, which regulates medical education and medical practice in India, having a direct bearing on public health and safety, the importance of which cannot be over-emphasised.”
Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, after the university came under the scanner of security agencies following the Red Fort blast on November 10. He will be produced before the concerned court/duty magistrate on September 19 after the completion of his judicial custody.
The judge added that Siddiqui’s remand in judicial custody was necessary, particularly in view of his alleged criminal involvement and considering the current stage of the investigation.
Engaged in malpractices
The court noted that Siddiqui is the chairman-managing trustee of Al-Falah Charitable Trust and Chancellor of Al Falah University, and there are serious allegations that the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and the accused engaged in malpractices such as engaging faculty solely for NMC inspections in exchange for illegal gratification and showing them as regular faculty, as well as bulk hiring and payment to doctors immediately before inspections.
The allegations also include deliberately inflating patient numbers during inspections to meet prescribed bed occupancy and clinical-exposure requirements, and creating infrastructure, clinical facilities and vacant wards shortly before NMC inspections. The accused was represented by advocate Shariq.
Arrested in November 2025
Siddiqui’s was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 18, 2025, in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities at the Al-Falah group. The arrest followed after the university came under the scanner of security agencies following the November 10 blast. Three doctors associated with the university’s medical institutions emerged as suspects in the terror-module probe, following which the Centre ordered a forensic audit of the university’s records.