Karnataka ex-minister Dinesh Gundu Rao gets high court notice in RSS defamation case

While dropping the charges against Dinesh Gundu Rao, the trial court issued a summons to Priyank Kharge and Mohammed Haris Nalapad. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Friday issued notice on a petition challenging a trial court’s order dropping the criminal defamation complaint against Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, accused of making statements questioning the activities, objectives, and functioning of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued notice to Rao on the petition filed by complainant Tejas A, a member of the RSS and posted the matter for further hearing on July 31.

Tejas challenged the order dated June 27, in which the trial court took cognisance of his complaint only in regard to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad over allegedly defamatory remarks made against the RSS, but dropped it against Rao.