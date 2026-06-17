Digital evidence, forensic reports awaited: Why probe into Twisha Sharma death is at ‘crucial stage’

Bhopal court extends custody of ex-judge Giribala Singh till June 30

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 04:53 AM IST
Digital evidence, forensic reports awaited: Why probe into Twisha Sharma death is at ‘crucial stage’Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026, just six months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh.
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The CBI has told a Bhopal court that its probe into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma remains at a “crucial stage”, with key witness statements yet to be recorded, forensic analysis of digital devices still underway, and reports from both the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the AIIMS Delhi medical board still awaited.

In an application seeking extension of the judicial custody of accused Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law and a retired district judge, the agency laid out the status of the investigation nearly three weeks after the case was transferred from Madhya Pradesh Police to the CBI. Judicial Magistrate First Class Shobhana Bhalave allowed the extension of judicial custody till June 30.

The application, filed before the court by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police and Investigating Officer Nishu Kushwaha, states that “the investigation is at crucial stage” and several important lines of inquiry remain incomplete.

Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Records show delays in key recoveries – from 10 hours to 10 days

According to the application, “Statements of crucial witnesses, including some family members, relatives and friends of the deceased, Twisha Sharma, relatives of the accused are yet to be recorded who may reveal important information or facts regarding the case.”

cbi twisha sharma case Model-actress Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, in striped tshirt, holding a mannequin as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials recreate the crime scene, at the residence of his mother Giribala Singh, an accused, in Bhopal. (PTI)

The agency further disclosed that forensic examination of digital evidence is still in progress.

“The imaged copies of digital devices have been received and are under scrutiny, which may reveal important information pertaining to the case,” the application further states.

The case has seen an intense battle over electronic evidence, including mobile phones, CCTV footage, WhatsApp chats, call detail records and audio recordings that have surfaced during the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

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Read | Twisha Sharma case is Supreme Court’s chance to fix systemic failures on dowry: Senior Advocate Amit Desai

The CBI also informed the court that scientific evidence central to the probe is still awaited.

“The reports from CFSL, Delhi, pertaining to crime scene recreation and pertaining to exhibits collected during the investigation are yet to be received,” the agency stated.

One of the most closely watched aspects of the investigation remains the second postmortem ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court after repeated demands by Twisha’s family.

The CBI told the court that the “report of second post mortem conducted by the board of AIIMS Delhi is yet to be received”.

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The agency further reserved the option of seeking additional custodial questioning of Giribala Singh at a later stage if fresh evidence emerges from the ongoing investigation.

The CBI also argued that continued custody was necessary because of concerns regarding possible interference with the investigation.

“The investigation is in progress, and there are reasons to believe that the accused will tamper [with] the evidence, influence/intimidate/threaten the witnesses… or may flee from justice,” the agency submitted while seeking an extension of judicial custody.

The filing comes as investigators continue to piece together evidence gathered from digital devices, forensic examinations, witness accounts and the reconstruction of events leading up to Twisha Sharma’s death on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.

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Twisha Sharma, who was an actor and model, married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. She died less than six months later, and the case has garnered widespread public attention. The investigation was transferred to the CBI following allegations of a shoddy probe by Bhopal police.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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