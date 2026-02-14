‘Viyaah Kartaare Da’: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions moves Bombay High Court over termination of film deal

5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 01:16 PM IST
Dharma Productions, co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, allegedly promoted the Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da through its social media platforms and was expecting to recover its losses incurred in a previous film. (Express Photo)
Bombay High Court news: Film production and distribution firm Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court seeking interim reliefs, including directions to secure an amount of Rs 7.03 crore pending arbitration proceedings, against Humble Motion Pictures FZCO for allegedly wrongfully terminating an agreement relating to the Punjabi feature film Viyaah Kartaare Da.
Justice Sandeep V Marne was on February 12 hearing the plea filed by Dharma Productions, wherein it claimed that it had fulfilled all its obligations, but Humble Motion terminated the agreement without citing any reason.
Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. Viyaah Kartaare Da, starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Kaur, is slated for release on February 27. It is produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.
The parties had entered into an agreement on December 10, 2025, which provided that any disputes between them were to be resolved through arbitration under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.
Dharma Productions allegedly promoted the said film through its official social media platforms and was expecting to recover its losses incurred in the previous film, Akaal -The Unconquered, through its association with the upcoming film.
The matter is now listed for February 18.
Deal made after previous movie flopped
Dharma Productions, a well-known film production company engaged in production, acquisition, exploitation and distribution of cinematographic films, entered into an agreement with Humble Motion, another production and content company, incorporated in the United Arab Emirates.
Dharma had earlier entered into an agreement with Humble Motion and suffered losses of approximately Rs 7.25 crore following the failure of a Punjabi film titled Akaal — The Unconquered.
Subsequently, Humble Motion approached Dharma with a proposal to associate with Humble’s next Punjabi feature film titled Viyaah Kartaare Da for enabling it to recoup its earlier investment in Akaal.
They entered into an agreement on December 10, 2025, which stated that Dharma would take charge of consultancy, marketing, brand support, and allied services in relation to the said film.
Dharma Productions allegedly fulfilled its part of the obligations in the contract and promoted the said film.
On January 10, Humble allegedly requested Dharma Productions to temporarily fund 50 per cent of the print and advertising costs in connection with the satellite and digital proceeds.
However, it was claimed that Humble Motion subsequently terminated the agreement without mentioning any reasons for the same via mail on January 21.
It was also submitted that Humble Motion published and circulated a poster and teaser of the said film without attributing any credits to Dharma, which is contrary to the terms of the said agreement.
Dharma Productions’ submission
Dharma Productions, through its counsel, advocate Parag Khandhar, claimed that the termination of the agreement by Humble Motion is a “colourable attempt to wriggle out of its clear monetary obligations to Dharma”.
Khandhar claimed the termination of the said agreement is illegal, arbitrary and mala fide since Humble Motion had benefited from the agreement and it was terminated without fulfilling their part of the obligations.
It was stated that Dharma Productions replied to the email of termination on January 29 and pointed out that the said agreement has no termination clause.
Dharma also pointed out that it has performed its part of the contract, and Humble unjustly enriched itself by using Dharma’s brand and services.
They also estopped Humble Motion from terminating the said agreement in their reply.
It was further submitted that Humble is in sole control of the theatrical, satellite, digital and other exploitation rights of the said film.
