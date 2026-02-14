‘Viyaah Kartaare Da’: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions moves Bombay High Court over termination of film deal

The Punjabi film ‘Viyaah Kartaare Da’, starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Kaur, is slated for release on February 27. It is produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 01:16 PM IST
Karan Johar Dharma Productions Bombay High CourtDharma Productions, co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, allegedly promoted the Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da through its social media platforms and was expecting to recover its losses incurred in a previous film. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bombay High Court news: Film production and distribution firm Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court seeking interim reliefs, including directions to secure an amount of Rs 7.03 crore pending arbitration proceedings, against Humble Motion Pictures FZCO for allegedly wrongfully terminating an agreement relating to the Punjabi feature film Viyaah Kartaare Da.

Justice Sandeep V Marne was on February 12 hearing the plea filed by Dharma Productions, wherein it claimed that it had fulfilled all its obligations, but Humble Motion terminated the agreement without citing any reason.

Justice Sandeep V Marne bombay high court Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing the plea filed by Dharma Productions.

Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. Viyaah Kartaare Da, starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Kaur, is slated for release on February 27. It is produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

Also Read | Karan Johar wins legal round against youtuber CarryMinati: Mumbai Court orders takedown of ‘vulgar’ videos

The parties had entered into an agreement on December 10, 2025, which provided that any disputes between them were to be resolved through arbitration under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Dharma Productions allegedly promoted the said film through its official social media platforms and was expecting to recover its losses incurred in the previous film, Akaal -The Unconquered, through its association with the upcoming film.

The matter is now listed for February 18.

Deal made after previous movie flopped

  • Dharma Productions, a well-known film production company engaged in production, acquisition, exploitation and distribution of cinematographic films, entered into an agreement with Humble Motion, another production and content company, incorporated in the United Arab Emirates.
  • Dharma had earlier entered into an agreement with Humble Motion and suffered losses of approximately Rs 7.25 crore following the failure of a Punjabi film titled Akaal — The Unconquered.
  • Subsequently, Humble Motion approached Dharma with a proposal to associate with Humble’s next Punjabi feature film titled Viyaah Kartaare Da for enabling it to recoup its earlier investment in Akaal.
  • They entered into an agreement on December 10, 2025, which stated that Dharma would take charge of consultancy, marketing, brand support, and allied services in relation to the said film.
    Dharma Productions allegedly fulfilled its part of the obligations in the contract and promoted the said film.
  • On January 10, Humble allegedly requested Dharma Productions to temporarily fund 50 per cent of the print and advertising costs in connection with the satellite and digital proceeds.
  • However, it was claimed that Humble Motion subsequently terminated the agreement without mentioning any reasons for the same via mail on January 21.
  • It was also submitted that Humble Motion published and circulated a poster and teaser of the said film without attributing any credits to Dharma, which is contrary to the terms of the said agreement.

Dharma Productions’ submission

  • Dharma Productions, through its counsel, advocate Parag Khandhar, claimed that the termination of the agreement by Humble Motion is a “colourable attempt to wriggle out of its clear monetary obligations to Dharma”.
  • Khandhar claimed the termination of the said agreement is illegal, arbitrary and mala fide since Humble Motion had benefited from the agreement and it was terminated without fulfilling their part of the obligations.
  • It was stated that Dharma Productions replied to the email of termination on January 29 and pointed out that the said agreement has no termination clause.
  • Dharma also pointed out that it has performed its part of the contract, and Humble unjustly enriched itself by using Dharma’s brand and services.
  • They also estopped Humble Motion from terminating the said agreement in their reply.
  • It was further submitted that Humble is in sole control of the theatrical, satellite, digital and other exploitation rights of the said film.
Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar’ row: Slain Army Major’s parents claim film based on their son, Delhi HC asks CBFC to consider objections
  • If the high court does not restrain Humble Motion, it is likely to proceed with the release and monetisation of the said film and retain the entire revenue generated from the film.
  • It was claimed in such a situation the arbitral proceedings were “infructuous” and any eventual award in favour of Dharma will be a mere “paper decree”.
  • Dharma also stated that the termination of the agreement via email on January 21, 2026, does not allege a single breach of the agreement by Dharma.
  • It claimed that the sole ground cited for termination in the email is that Humble is “no longer desirous of availing the services contemplated thereunder”.

Relief sought

  • Dharma Productions requested the Bombay High Court to restrain Humble Motion from terminating the said agreement and to direct it to perform its part of the obligation.
  • The production house also asked Humble Motion to pay over 50 per cent of the “theatrical overflow” to Dharma, or, in the alternative, to deposit the same with the court.
  • The house is also asked to pay over 50 per cent of all other revenue earned in relation to the film to Dharma, or, in the alternative, to deposit the same with the court.
  • Dharma also sought directions to Humble Motion to deposit a security amount of Rs 7.03 crore before the court, pending arbitration proceedings.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
U.S. Border Patrol officers walk along a street in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray,File)
US Homeland Security enters partial shutdown as Senate fails to pass funding Bill
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
how to survive long-distance relationships
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table
how to survive long-distance relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement