‘Viyaah Kartaare Da’: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions moves Bombay High Court over termination of film deal

Dharma Productions, co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, allegedly promoted the Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da through its social media platforms and was expecting to recover its losses incurred in a previous film. (Express Photo)

Bombay High Court news: Film production and distribution firm Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court seeking interim reliefs, including directions to secure an amount of Rs 7.03 crore pending arbitration proceedings, against Humble Motion Pictures FZCO for allegedly wrongfully terminating an agreement relating to the Punjabi feature film Viyaah Kartaare Da.

Justice Sandeep V Marne was on February 12 hearing the plea filed by Dharma Productions, wherein it claimed that it had fulfilled all its obligations, but Humble Motion terminated the agreement without citing any reason.

Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. Viyaah Kartaare Da, starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Kaur, is slated for release on February 27. It is produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.