Devotee lost Tirupati seva booking to Covid after 13-year wait, wins VIP darshan or refund

A consumer body in Andhra Pradesh recently granted relief to a 57-year-old devotee who had booked a Melchat Vastram Seva ticket, a highly sought-after ritual at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, in 2007 for a slot scheduled in 2020, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Chiranjeevi Nelapudi and member A Venkata Ramana partly allowed the complaint and directed the temple trust to provide VIP break darshan, which is a fast-track entry at the temple, for two persons within five months or refund the ticket amount of Rs 12,250, depending on the complainant’s preference.

“The complainant is at liberty either to claim a refund of the amount paid by him under Ex. A1 to the opposite party, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (temple trust), or to avail the alternative option of Break Darshan,” the June 30 order read.

The commission was hearing a complaint filed by Kota Srinivas, 57, who had booked the seva ticket in 2007 and was scheduled to attend the ritual in 2020 but could not do so because of the pandemic.

13-year wait for seva

The complainant claimed that he is a devotee of Lord Venkateswara and he, along with a family member, booked a ‘Melchat Vastram Seva’ ticket for July 3, 2020, at a fee of Rs 12,250, which was paid at the temple board office on April 21, 2007. He said he received a receipt for the same.

However, due to an unavoidable situation in the form of a lockdown imposed by the government in view of Covid-19, the temples were shut, and the complainant allegedly lost the opportunity to perform the ritual.

The man claimed that he had booked the seva 13 years in advance in a bid to obtain “life fullfilment” by performing the ritual. While the temple trust allegedly offered either a refund or a VIP break darshan to devotees who missed the ritual, the complainant insisted on being accommodated for the same seva at a later date.

Story continues below this ad

Subsequently, the complainant issued a legal notice to the trust. In its reply dated July 7, 2025, the trust allegedly stated that the complainant had lost the opportunity to avail of the options offered under its earlier communication, namely VIP break darshan or a refund, and it had no power to grant the Melchat Vastram Seva again.

The man argued that he had waited for the much-awaited opportunity to perform the said seva, but was deprived of it, causing him mental anguish and great agony. The complainant said the temple trust’s act was a deficiency of service and constituted an unfair trade practice. He was represented by advocate P V Amarnadh in the matter.

The temple trust, represented by advocate N V S Prasada Varma, admitted that the complainant had booked the Melchat Vastram Seva for May 1, 2020, but due to the lockdown imposed by the government in view of Covid-19, temples were shut. It was further submitted that the inconvenience caused to the complainant was only due to the Covid lockdown, which was beyond human comprehension, and it cannot be termed an absence or deficiency of service on the part of the temple trust.

The trust added that the man could not be allotted another slot soon, as the current bookings by thousands of devotees already extend across the next 10 to 15 years.

Story continues below this ad

Directions: VIP darshan or refund

The commission directed the temple trust to provide a VIP break darshan ticket to the complainant for two persons within five months from the date of this order. It was further added that the trust should intimate the complainant in advance regarding the date and time fixed for the VIP darshan.

The commission further directed the complainant to communicate to the board within 30 days whether he opts for a VIP darshan or a refund of the amount paid.

Significance of ruling

The ruling highlights the tension between contractual limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the emotional and spiritual expectations of devotees who wait years for rare temple rituals. While the commission did not direct TTD to reschedule the seva, it ensured that the devotee could still avail an alternative benefit or recover the amount paid.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh helpline: 0866-2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.