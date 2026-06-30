No divorce for husband who drove wife away with dowry demands, rules court

The court noted that the evidence suggested she had left the matrimonial home after allegations of dowry-related cruelty in marriage. (Image generated using AI)

The Jharkhand High Court has said a husband cannot seek divorce by accusing his wife of desertion when the evidence indicates that she was compelled to leave the matrimonial home due to alleged dowry-related cruelty and has consistently expressed her willingness to return. The court accordingly dismissed a man’s appeal seeking dissolution of his 25-year-old marriage.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava were hearing a first appeal filed by an estranged husband against the July 19, 2022 judgment and July 29, 2022 decree of the Family Court, Rajmahal, which had dismissed his divorce petition filed under the Hindu Marriage Act.

“The law consistently has been laid down by the Court that desertion means the intentional abandonment of one spouse by the other without the consent of the other and without a reasonable cause… it is evident that the appellant and his family members were pressurising the respondent for demand of Rs 3,00,000/- cash, one bed and 25 Bigha of land and when their demand was not fulfilled, she along with her daughter was ousted from the matrimonial house in year 2005… Even otherwise, there is no desertion on the part of respondent-wife as she in her evidence also has deposed that she is very keen and desirous to live and stay with her husband all through her life,” said the high court on June 25, dismissing the husband’s appeal.