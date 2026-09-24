Dentist forced wife to quit government job, ordered to pay Rs 30,000 maintenance

The Calcutta High Court also noted that the husband claimed to earn only Rs 20,000 a month but had not disclosed his bank accounts and other financial details. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court recently directed a dental surgeon to pay Rs 30,000 a month as interim maintenance to his estranged wife and child, noting that the wife had to resign from her contractual government job due to the husband’s compulsion.

Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya also noted that the husband claimed to earn only Rs 20,000 a month but had not disclosed his bank accounts and other financial details, leading it to draw an adverse inference against him.

“After going through the interim order, this court finds that the learned trial judge took note of the fact that the husband/petitioner is a dental surgeon by profession and also that owing to compulsion on the part of the husband/petitioner, the wife/opposite party had to resign from her contractual government job,” the court noted.