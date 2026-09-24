Dentist forced wife to quit government job, ordered to pay Rs 30,000 maintenance

The Calcutta High Court noted that the dental surgeon claimed that he earned Rs 20,000 monthly and cannot pay the Rs 30,000 maintenance to his estranged wife and child.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 24, 2026 06:30 PM IST
dental surgeon calcutta high court Rs 30,000 maintenanceThe Calcutta High Court also noted that the husband claimed to earn only Rs 20,000 a month but had not disclosed his bank accounts and other financial details. (AI-generated image)
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The Calcutta High Court recently directed a dental surgeon to pay Rs 30,000 a month as interim maintenance to his estranged wife and child, noting that the wife had to resign from her contractual government job due to the husband’s compulsion.

Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya also noted that the husband claimed to earn only Rs 20,000 a month but had not disclosed his bank accounts and other financial details, leading it to draw an adverse inference against him.

“After going through the interim order, this court finds that the learned trial judge took note of the fact that the husband/petitioner is a dental surgeon by profession and also that owing to compulsion on the part of the husband/petitioner, the wife/opposite party had to resign from her contractual government job,” the court noted. 

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The court was hearing a revision plea challenging the trial court’s April 2025 order, which directed the man to pay Rs 20,000 a month to his wife and Rs 10,000 a month to their child as interim maintenance. The court upheld the trial court’s order on September 17.

‘Husband claimed maintenance too high’

The husband argued that the maintenance amount fixed by the trial court was too high and should be reduced. He said he did not have enough income to pay Rs 30,000 a month and relied on the affidavit of assets and liabilities submitted by him.

Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya found that the wife had to resign from her contractual government job due to the husband’s compulsion.

The court examined the affidavit and found that the husband had declared his monthly income as Rs 20,000. Apart from this, he had marked all other details relating to his movable and immovable assets and income as ‘not applicable’.

Also Read | ‘Not excessive’: Delhi High Court backs Rs 75,000 monthly maintenance for wife, son

The Calcutta High Court then questioned his lawyer, who said that bank statements and income tax returns could be produced if the court permitted it.

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“However, it appears that the petitioner is maintaining bank accounts which have been suppressed in the affidavit of assets and liabilities,” the court held.

The court said an adverse inference had to be drawn against the husband because he had not produced relevant financial documents that would have helped the trial court decide the appropriate amount of maintenance.

It accordingly held that the trial court had applied the correct legal tests while fixing the interim maintenance at Rs 20,000 a month for the wife and Rs 10,000 for the child.

The Calcutta High Court found no reason to interfere with the trial court’s order and dismissed the husband’s revision plea.

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The doctor was represented by advocates Maidul Kayal Islam and Tapati Sarkar.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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