Denied terrace access after buying flat, homeowners awarded Rs 40,000

The flat owners had alleged that at the time of purchase, it was not disclosed to them that the terrace rights were restricted. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has directed a landlord and a builder to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 as costs to a flat owner who was denied access to the terrace of a residential building.

A bench of president B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi, and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and V Janardhan Reddy observed that the complainant is entitled to terrace rights, considering the specific clause in the sale deed.

“The complainants are genuinely entitled for usage of the terrace rights under clause 4 of sale deed wherein it was stated ‘that the rights, titles interest, easements/privileges, appurtenances, liberties, enjoyments and possessions are hereby transferred and subsist in favour of the vendees absolutely and forever,” the commission held in its order dated June 5.