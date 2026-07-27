Denied stay in Manali resort despite advance booking, Gurgaon family wins Rs 31,000

When the complainant and his family reached the hotel for check-in on October 5, 2021, the staff denied them pre-booked accommodation and returned the advance payment. (AI-generated image)

A consumer body in Haryana held a Manali resort guilty of deficiency in service for refusing accommodation to a guest and his family despite a confirmed booking made under an earlier consumer court settlement. Holding that just refunding the advance amount paid did not erase the harassment caused to the guest, it directed The Allure Grand Resort to pay Rs 20,000 compensation.

A bench of president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur of the Gurgaon District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissio also awarded Rs 11,000 litigation costs to the complainant.

“It is also a admitted fact that the complainant travelled a long distance from Gurgaon to Manali and after having been returned the amount of Rs 10,000 by the staff of the resort in question, he was left high and dry, pursuant to which, the request made by him to the resort’s staff to help him in out of the said situation, was also not given any heed to, which in the considered view of this court was bound to cause a considerable mental agony and harassment to the complainant,” the commission said on July 13.