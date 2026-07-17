Denied repair after fridge becomes defunct within 7 years, man wins Rs 10,000 payout

The consumer commission noted that the man purchased the LG refrigerator in 2015 with a 10-year warranty, but the product allegedly became defective after only seven years.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiJul 17, 2026 07:30 PM IST
LG Refrigerator Rs 10,000 7 years repairThe commission said that during the warranty period it was the duty of the dealer, service centre and manufacturer to initiate repair work after procuring the necessary spare parts. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Kerala consumer commission recently held LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd, its authorised service centre and dealer liable for deficiency in service after they failed to repair a refrigerator that became defective around seven years after its purchase. The commission directed them to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the hardship and mental agony suffered by the consumer.

President Priya S and member V Balakrishnan of the Kozhikode District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that after spending a “big” amount on the appliance, the consumer could not have expected such a “short life” for the “usage” of the refrigerator.

“So we are of the view that there is a deficiency of service on the part of the opposite parties in arranging the repair work in time, and the complainant was forced to abandon the product after 7 years of purchase. For the hardship and mental agony suffered due to the negligent action in repairing, by the opposite parties, the complainant is to be properly compensated,” the June 30 order read.

The commission noted that the man, one Santhosh George, purchased the refrigerator for Rs 22,750 on July 22, 2015, after being informed that it came with a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Defective after 7 years

Santhosh claimed that he purchased an LG refrigerator on July 22, 2015. He added that at the time of purchase, the representatives of the electronics company made him believe that the refrigerator was in excellent working condition and came with a 10-year service warranty.

Also Read | 90g detergent pouch turns out to be 70g, consumer wins Rs 50,000 compensation

However, while using the refrigerator, it became defective, and the motherboard stopped working after seven years. He added that there was no positive attempt from the company or its centre to get it repaired.

Aggrieved by the same, the man moved the commission seeking compensation, alleging unfair trade practice and deficiency of service on the part of LG Electronics.

Story continues below this ad

The complainant’s main allegation was that the defect was noticed within the warranty period. He also claimed that the refrigerator had manufacturing defects, so the company was liable to replace it or refund its price.

Dealer’s defence

The dealer, represented by advocate Pavithran K, submitted that the bill and the warranty card were handed over to the man on the day of installation of the said refrigerator. It was added that the company issues the warranty, and they have to be contacted to repair the product.

They added that they have only sales and marketing staff, and there is no technical staff for repairs attached to them. It was added that on hearing the complaint, they informed the man to contact the manufacturing company and the addresses of the service centre and the manufacturing company were handed over to him.

They added that there was no deficiency of service or unfair trade practice on their part and sought the dismissal of the complaint.

Story continues below this ad

‘Duty to repair’

The commission held that it was the duty of the dealer, authorised service centre and manufacturer to initiate repair work after procuring the necessary spare parts, particularly since the warranty terms contemplated repairs through dealers or authorised service centres.

Also Read | Man claims ‘Lucky’ locket turns unlucky after he falls sick, loses business, wins Rs 10 lakh

It further observed that the company and the authorised service centre failed to file their versions within time and were proceeded against ex parte. Finding deficiency in service in the company’s failure to arrange timely repairs, the forum directed all three parties (company, authorised service centre and dealer) to jointly and severally pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Significance of ruling

The ruling highlights that electronics companies cannot get rid of their liability after promising a warranty and can be held liable for deficiency of service if they fail to repair the item or address the grievance of the consumer.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments