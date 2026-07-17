Denied repair after fridge becomes defunct within 7 years, man wins Rs 10,000 payout

The commission said that during the warranty period it was the duty of the dealer, service centre and manufacturer to initiate repair work after procuring the necessary spare parts. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer commission recently held LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd, its authorised service centre and dealer liable for deficiency in service after they failed to repair a refrigerator that became defective around seven years after its purchase. The commission directed them to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the hardship and mental agony suffered by the consumer.

President Priya S and member V Balakrishnan of the Kozhikode District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that after spending a “big” amount on the appliance, the consumer could not have expected such a “short life” for the “usage” of the refrigerator.

“So we are of the view that there is a deficiency of service on the part of the opposite parties in arranging the repair work in time, and the complainant was forced to abandon the product after 7 years of purchase. For the hardship and mental agony suffered due to the negligent action in repairing, by the opposite parties, the complainant is to be properly compensated,” the June 30 order read.