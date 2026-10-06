Denied pension over schizophrenia, Orissa High Court restores it for retired CRPF man

Since it was clear in the order that the petitioner was entitled to get disability pension of 50% and the order since was never modified, the court said the petitioner’s claim can’t be rejected. (AI-generated image)

Holding that the petitioner’s claim could not be rejected merely because schizophrenia was not a classified disease, the Orissa High Court has quashed a 2011 order rejecting a former CRPF personnel’s claim for disability pension, directing the authorities to allow the pension and release the arrears.

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy was dealing with a plea of a former personnel with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who retired on medical grounds in 1999 due to schizophrenia with an approved 50 per cent disability pension. However, the authorities later revoked the benefit, claiming schizophrenia was non-classified and he lacked 10 years of service.

“Taking into account the nature of the order passed and the grounds of rejection issued, this court is of the view that since the petitioner was allowed to take retirement on the ground of invalidation because of his…schizophrenia, on the ground that such a disease is not a classified disease, the petitioner’s claim could not have been rejected,” the court said on October 1.