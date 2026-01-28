Denied leave for working holidays? Kerala High Court slams state for ‘arbitrary’ move against its own officers

The Kerala High Court noted that gazetted officers are required to supervise, coordinate and ensure completion of all various duties. (Image is created using AI)

The Kerala High Court has observed that the denial of compensatory leaves to the gazetted officers of the high court is “illegal and arbitrary”, considering the functioning of the court during the major holidays such as “Onam and Christmas”.

Justice N Nagaresh was hearing the plea filed by the registered association of gazetted employees of the Kerala High Court seeking eligibility for compensatory leave, highlighting their duties and extended working hours during court vacations.

Justice N Nagaresh noted that the objective of Article 229 of the Constitution is to secure the independence of the high court.

It was placed on record that the state government amended the Kerala Service Rule in 2022 and made the gazetted officers ineligible for compensatory leave, a move which was challenged as unjustified.