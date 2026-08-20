‘Denied’ boarding on flight to Canada, Punjab man wins Rs 1.53 lakh payout from airlines

A consumer commission in Punjab has directed an airlines to refund ticket price and pay an additional Rs 30,000 to a passenger after finding the airline liable for deficiency in service for failing to provide any valid justification for allegedly refusing boarding to the complainant on a flight to Canada.

President Dr. Harveen Bhardwaj and members Jyotsna and Jaswant Singh Dhillon directed the airlines to refund Rs 1.23 lakh, pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience and also pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

“We are therefore of the considered opinion that OP no 1 (airline) was deficient in rendering service by failing to establish any valid justification for refusing carriage to the complainant and thereafter failing to refund the ticket amount,” the order read.

Refused boarding or no show?

According to the complainant, he had booked a ticket through an agency for travel from New Delhi to Toronto via Warsaw. He had paid Rs 1,23,381 for the ticket and claimed that he reached the airport around five hours before the scheduled departure. He alleged that after completing security and document formalities, he approached the airline counter for his boarding pass. Despite having a valid passport, Canadian multiple-entry visa and confirmed ticket, he was allegedly asked to wait for around an hour and was subsequently refused boarding.

Later the complainant approached the travel agent seeking a refund. However, he was allegedly told that the refund could only be processed by the airline. He subsequently purchased another ticket to Toronto.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant filed a complaint before the commission seeking refund of the original ticket amount and compensation for mental agony and harassment.

The airline denied the allegations and argued that the complainant was a “No Show” because he had allegedly failed to report for check-in within the prescribed time. It also claimed that the ticket was non-refundable, except for applicable government taxes and that approximately Rs 8,920 towards taxes had already been processed through the travel agent.

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The commission placed particular reliance on an email sent by the travel agent to the airlines. The email stated that the passenger had not been allowed to board by airline counter staff following questioning about his intention to travel and sought clarification on whether he should be treated as a “No Show” or be granted a date change or refund. According to the Commission, the contemporaneous email created serious doubt over the airline’s subsequent claim that the complainant had failed to report for check-in.

“It is well settled that consumer disputes are decided on the principle of preponderance of probabilities. On the material available on record, particularly Ex.C-3 (email communication), the version put forward by the complainant appears more probable than the unsubstantiated plea of “No Show” taken by OP No.1,” the commission noted.

It however dismissed the complaint against the travel agency, observing that it had acted merely as the booking agent and that no independent deficiency in service had been established against it.

The commission, thus, partly allowed the complaint and directed the airlines to refund the full ticket amount besides paying Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

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Takeaway

An airline cannot simply refuse to carry a passenger with a valid ticket and travel documents without a proper, provable reason. If it claims that the passenger was a “No Show,” it must be able to support that claim with proper evidence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 0800–22577) and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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