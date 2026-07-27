‘Democracy won’: Meet the lawyers backing student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

What began as a satirical social media page inspired by a courtroom remark soon flared up into one of India’s biggest student-led protest movements of the year. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), born after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s May 15 remark comparing some unemployed people to “cockroaches”, evolved from an online campaign, turning into weeks of nationwide protests over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear pleas challenging the police crackdown on the protests, days after the Gen Z protesters claimed their biggest political victory yet with the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

But amid the placards, slogans and celebrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, another group quietly but resolutely became an integral part of the movement. Dressed in crisp white shirts and black coats, lawyers from the Delhi High Court walked through the crowd, amid the heat and humidity, helping detained protesters secure release, offering legal advice and assuring anxious students that if police notices followed, they would not have to face them alone.

Meet the advocates who stood alongside the protesters, arguing that the movement was not just about the entrance examination but about safeguarding constitutional rights, ensuring accountability and defending the right to peaceful protests.

Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on July 25. Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on July 25.

Speaking to The Indian Express, advocate Rahul Sehgal, who practises at the Delhi High Court, said, “Our team, as you can see, has come here. Any legal aid you need, you will get it. Young members of our team have got more than 50 detained youths released since yesterday…and if the Delhi Police sends any further notice, send that notice to us. We will work on it and get everyone released. There won’t be any case against you. You’ll be given legal help in every way, and we are here only for the children.”

Along with his team, Sehgal has been providing legal aid to the students, emphasising that the aim was to ensure the safety of their legal rights and immediate access to counsel if required.

‘Police will have to answer in court’

“A nationwide protest has spread. Whose fault is this? So many kids have been beaten. The injuries they have suffered, being hit by pellet guns… Whose fault is that, and who is going to talk about it? The police commissioner will have to answer in court as well. A petition has been filed in the high court,” Sehgal added.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said there has been a “complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors.” Citing that there have been multiple reports on the detention and arrest of volunteers supporting protestors and that “hundreds of students” had been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds more were being harassed in Delhi, he has demanded that all FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn.

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He said that if these demands aren’t met, CJP will stage a protest again. This comes days after the outfit called off its 36-day protest after the Centre accepted its principal demand for Pradhan’s resignation, with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh assuring that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, at the protest site, young lawyers were still seen, pens peeking out of their coat pockets, even as the crowd started chanting slogans and the students danced. A group of young girls were also seen performing Kikli, a traditional folk dance primarily seen in Punjab and the northern region.

While the minister’s eventual resignation has shifted the conversation around accountability, advocate Mohd Junaid who practises at the Delhi High Court, said, “In the end, democracy has won here. This isn’t just a victory for the students; it’s a victory for the Constitution. It’s a victory for democracy.”

Shaping democratic discourse

As the crowded protest site buzzed with the energy of young students holding high their placards and posters of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, advocate Aman Jain, who practises at the Delhi High Court, said, “We are against this brutality. We are not linked to any political party. Accountability is always for the people, to the people, by the people. What has happened is not just about one paper leak. How many government exams are there like this? This is about accountability. It concerns everyone.”

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“Our commitment remains unchanged. We will continue to provide legal assistance to students and any citizen who seeks justice because protecting constitutional rights, preserving the rule of law, and ensuring access to justice are fundamental responsibilities of the legal community,” he added.

Emphasising the role of the legal fraternity, Junaid added that it has always stood in defence of constitutional safeguards and the rule of law. Pradhan’s resignation, viewed in the context of these events, can be seen as an important moment for democratic accountability. “Our presence was never driven by politics but by our duty to ensure that every detained student had access to legal representation and that due process was respected. Whenever constitutional rights are at stake, it becomes the responsibility of the legal fraternity to stand with the rule of law,” he added.

Talking about constitutional rights, Junaid said, “Students have always played a vital role in shaping democratic discourse. Peaceful protest is a constitutional right, and while public authorities have a duty to maintain law and order, they also have a responsibility to safeguard fundamental rights and ensure that any restrictions imposed are lawful, necessary, and proportionate.”

As volunteers handed out water bottles and guided people, ensuring everything ran smoothly at the entrance, the lawyer said that using police force against protesters was “undemocratic”. “The demands were legitimate – you can’t suppress legitimate demands like this.”

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‘System is the issue’

Pointing to the changed mood at the protest venue, advocate Abuzar said, “You can look around, it’s an atmosphere of celebration. Everyone is celebrating.” Underlining the constant support extended to the protest by the legal fraternity, he said, “We stand with everyone, with the students. Not just for today. We have stood with them. Batons were used, sticks were used, and now at last, everyone’s happiness is there for all to see.”

If the government had taken this step earlier, such a huge protest might not have happened, he said. “It’s a democratic right. You can’t curb a protest like this.”

Advocate Sanjay Girotra said, “We always end up standing up for what’s wrong. We felt this was wrong, and that’s why we are here to support the students.”

Asked whether lawyers would continue supporting the students and similar protests in the future, advocate Arun Aggarwal, who had come to the protest with members of his law firm, said, “We should absolutely support it. There’s nothing to even think about. If it’s a right cause, then for a right cause, we are always here. We will support. We are not against the government, we are not against anyone. We are here for the students.”

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“The only issue is the system,” Aggarwal added, “In fact, my children are in other states, so as far as that’s concerned, it probably doesn’t make much difference. But the reason I sent them there is because of the state of the education system here. You know how things are. That’s why I’m here today.”