Why Madras High Court said election disagreements aren’t crimes, dropped case against 6

The police alleged that around 6 pm, the six accused entered the prohibited 100-metre radius around the polling booth and canvassed voters. (AI-generated image)

Democracy demands strict adherence to electoral discipline, but criminal law cannot be stretched to prosecute every election-time disagreement lacking the basic ingredients of an offence, the Madras High Court has said, quashing criminal proceedings against six men accused of canvassing near a polling booth during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The court cautioned that while electoral rules must be respected, courts are equally duty-bound to prevent the misuse of criminal process in the backdrop of political rivalry and election-related tensions.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing a petition filed by six accused persons seeking to quash criminal proceedings pending before the judicial magistrate court, Pattukottai, arising out of a police case registered during the 2021 Assembly polls.