‘Deliberate hurdles’: Bombay High Court flays decades of delay in eviction after 1974 order

A man’s objections have delayed the execution of a 1974 eviction order for decades, prompting the Bombay High Court to observe that the landowner’s heirs have been unable to enjoy the fruits of a decree for 52 years. Dismissing the appellant’s plea challenging the eviction order, the court termed it a “gross abuse of process of law” while recalling an 1872 ruling that “the difficulties of a litigant in India begin when he has obtained a decree”.

Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a plea filed by the man who was objecting to the implementation of a 1974 court order as per which he had to vacate the land he had been occupying as a tenant. The man claimed that a portion of the land was given on rent to him in 1999 by one of the sons of the original owner, and argued that the eviction order was invalid.

Referring to a Supreme Court case, the October 16 order mentioned that “winning a civil suit is only half the battle, as successful litigants are frequently deprived of the fruits of their decree due to complex procedural hurdles and intentional obstructions during execution proceedings.”

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The high court observed that the case was an “unfortunate” one where the landowner was “fighting a court battle for the last 63 long years” and, despite succeeding in the case, his legal heirs were still waiting to “enjoying the fruits” of the order. The court further stated that the objections raised by the current appellant, who was “deliberately creating hurdles“, had also delayed the case for “the last 33 long years”.

Agricultural land given on rent

The property involved in the case was an agricultural land in Pune owned by one Haribhau Savalaram Ladkat. The land was given on rent to the Poona Fuel Merchants Association and later, because of rent arrears, a case was filed against the association. On August 14, 1974, the trial court decided the case against the association, directing it to return possession of the land to its owner. The high court also confirmed this eviction order when the association filed an appeal.

Justice Sandeep V Marne noted that the man was deliberately creating hurdles in the implementation of a court order. Justice Sandeep V Marne noted that the man was deliberately creating hurdles in the implementation of a court order.

Subsequently, the original owner Haribhau passed away in 1984, and in 1993 two of his three sons filed a plea in the trial court for implementation of the eviction order. When a court officer went to the property to vacate it, a man living there objected, claiming that Haribhau’s third son had rented the land to him.

The appellant then filed written objections before the trial court and sought dismissal of the case on the ground that the 1974 order was invalid. On July 14, 2015, his plea was rejected by the trial court, and it was challenged before the high court in the present petition.

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‘Deliberate hurdles’

The high court noted that the appellant claimed to have been inducted as tenant in January 1999 which was long after the 1974 order was passed by the court as per which the land was to be handed over to Haribhau. Since the man claimed tenancy only in 1999, after proceedings to implement the 1974 eviction order had started, the high court held that he had no right to obstruct its implementation.

The high court observed that the appellant’s argument that the 1974 order was invalid was “destructive to his own case” as if this was indeed the case, he would also lose his right as a tenant because his landlords were the ones who had won the 1974 case.

The judge held that it was “unable to trace any error” in the July 14, 2015, trial court order which rejected the objections of the man and stated that the plea filed by him was “gross abuse of process of law” which had only delayed the implementation of the eviction order.

The court also noted that even though the order for vacating the land was passed on August 14, 1974, the owners of the land were “unable to enjoy the fruits of the decree for the last 52 long years” and the man was “enjoying possession” of a portion of the property by “deliberately creating hurdles” in implementation of the court order.