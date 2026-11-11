Delhi woman loses Rs 70,000 to online fraud, bank ordered to pay Rs 95,000

A Delhi consumer court has ordered a private bank to refund Rs 70,084 to a woman after unauthorised online debits were made from her account in July 2016. The court cited Reserve Bank of India guidelines on zero customer liability for third-party breaches reported within three working days.

A bench of president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and member Ritu Garodia also ordered the bank to additionally pay Rs 25,000 in compensation and litigation costs.

“The RBI circular is unequivocal in stating that in cases of third-party breaches, where neither the bank nor the customer is at fault, and if the customer provides intimation within three working days, the liability rests with the bank. In this case, the complainant had duly informed the bank on July 10, 2016, about the unauthorised transactions. The opposite party bank failed to reverse the transaction,” the commission said on October 30.