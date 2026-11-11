Delhi woman loses Rs 70,000 to online fraud, bank ordered to pay Rs 95,000

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A Delhi consumer court has ordered a private bank to refund Rs 70,084 to a woman after unauthorised online debits were made from her account in July 2016. The court cited Reserve Bank of India guidelines on zero customer liability for third-party breaches reported within three working days.
A bench of president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and member Ritu Garodia also ordered the bank to additionally pay Rs 25,000 in compensation and litigation costs.
“The RBI circular is unequivocal in stating that in cases of third-party breaches, where neither the bank nor the customer is at fault, and if the customer provides intimation within three working days, the liability rests with the bank. In this case, the complainant had duly informed the bank on July 10, 2016, about the unauthorised transactions. The opposite party bank failed to reverse the transaction,” the commission said on October 30.
The ruling held the bank guilty of deficiency in service because the bank failed to establish any negligence on the part of the complainant and did not reverse the fraudulent debits despite receiving timely notification.
The commission observed that the complainant duly informed the bank on July 10, 2016, regarding the unauthorised transactions, particularly the loss of Rs. 70,084 that occurred on July 9, 2016.
Applying the RBI circular dated July 6, 2017, the commission noted that in cases of third-party breaches where deficiency lies neither with the bank nor the customer, the customer has zero liability if the bank is notified within three working days.
It further emphasised, referencing precedent from the Bombay High Court, that the burden of proving customer liability in unauthorised electronic transactions rests entirely on the bank.
The complainant held a savings account with the bank, linked to her mobile number for transactions and OTPs. Between July 4, 2016, and July 9, 2016, unauthorised online transactions totaling Rs 77,114 were debited from her account without her knowledge.
According to the complainant, she was facing some technical issues with her mobile phone during these dates and did not receive immediate SMS notifications or OTPs. Upon receiving delayed alerts, she immediately emailed customer care on July 10, 2016, requested to block her card and transactions, and also filed a police complaint.
She alleged that due to the unauthorised transactions, Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) penalty charges were debited by the bank, failure of mutual fund investments, and the lapse of her Life Insurance policy, which was later revived after paying penalty charges. She stated that the bank did not refund the unauthorised transaction. After issuing the legal notice, which went unaddressed, she filed a consumer complaint seeking a refund along with compensation and litigation costs.
The bank contended that it was not responsible for the unauthorised transfer of funds occurring on July 4, July 5, and July 9, 2016, to any third party. It was alleged that the leakage of the OTP and the card details was the responsibility of the cardholder.
This judgment reinforced RBI’s zero-liability policy, affirming that banks bear the full financial burden of unauthorised third-party transactions when reported within three days, while establishing that the burden of proving customer negligence rests strictly on the bank.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi helpline: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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