The Delhi High Court has allowed two senior citizens residing in the United Kingdom and the United States to record their evidence in a pending probate case through video conferencing, citing their age and health concerns over Delhi’s air pollution.

Justice Vinod Kumar noted that the circumstances constituted relevant considerations in determining the appropriate mode of recording their evidence.

“I am of the opinion that subject to the necessary arrangements being made, recording the applicants’ evidence through video conferencing would avoid the need to defer their examination until their proposed physical visit to India in February or March 2027,” the bench said on November 6.

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Health hazard

The court observed that their request was based on their age, the inconvenience associated with international travel and the health concerns due to the air pollution conditions in Delhi during the proposed period of cross-examination.

“The applicants are senior citizens residing outside India, one in the United Kingdom and the other in the United States of America. The request is founded on their age, the inconvenience associated with international travel and the health concerns arising from the air pollution conditions ordinarily prevailing in Delhi during the proposed period of examination. These circumstances constitute relevant considerations in determining the appropriate mode of recording their evidence,” the court said.

The applicants told the court that they reside in the UK and the US and that their evidence was likely to be recorded between October 2026 and January 2027, when Delhi-NCR ordinarily experiences severe air pollution. They submitted that prolonged exposure to such conditions could pose health risks, particularly as they were not accustomed to Delhi’s climatic conditions during this period.

The application was opposed by the other party arguing that remote examination could lead to witnesses being tutored and raised concerns about the availability of court records and documents at the remote locations, obtaining signatures on recorded statements and coordinating proceedings across different time zones. He also said that the arrangement could further delay the case.

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The court noted that Delhi High Court Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025 provides safeguards to ensure that a person being examined at the remote point is not prompted, tutored, coaxed, induced or coerced by any person.

It further said that the concern regarding the availability and presentation of documents can be addressed by ensuring strict compliance with the provisions and by permitting the party to put relevant documents to the senior citizens during cross-examination in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

“The concerns relating to the integrity of the examination can also be addressed by ensuring that the applicants remain visible throughout the proceedings and that the coordinator at the remote point discharges the duties assigned under the Rules,” the court observed.

The court also noted that allowing the evidence to be recorded through video conferencing would avoid postponing the examination until the applicants’ proposed visit to India in February or March 2027.

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Allowing the application, the court designated the High Commission of India in London as the remote point for one party and the Consulate General of India in New York as the remote point for the other.

The court directed the two senior citizens to pay a composite fee of Rs 1 lakh towards the services of an IT officer to ensure the availability of video conferencing facilities. The amount will be shared equally between them.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi woke up to a hazy, chilly morning today. The city’s air quality stands at 242 which falls in the “poor” category, but officials say it is likely to slip into “very poor” from today as winds weaken, temperatures drop and morning fog traps pollutants close to the ground. Some parts of the Capital are already feeling the pinch. ITO is at 335, NSUT Jaffarpur at 336, Talkatora Garden at 326, Pusa records 322, NIH Narela at 313 and DTU at 303 are all in the “very poor” zone.