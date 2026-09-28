‘Painful parallel to Nirbhaya case’: Supreme Court takes note of Delhi rapes

The Supreme Court, while hearing a minor gang-rape case, said one cannot help but draw painful parallels with the 2012 Nirbhaya incident.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Supreme Court takes cognisance of recent rape cases in Delhi. Directs registration of suo motu case.Supreme Court takes cognisance of recent rape cases in Delhi. Directs registration of suo motu case.
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The Supreme Court today took suo motu cognisance of the gang-rape of a minor girl in a moving bus in the Delhi-NCR region, saying the incident shows a systematic failure of law enforcement and public administration authorities to ensure basic public safety.

“The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety,” the bench noted.

Drawing a painful parallel with the 2012 Nirbhaya case the court said, “One cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012.”

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The court said public spaces such as parks and buses cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones because of inadequate lighting, poor surveillance and other administrative shortcomings, as per PTI reports.

The 16-year-old girl had boarded a sleeper bus in Greater Noida on 4th August and was gang-raped by the conductor and driver before being abandoned near Kashmere Gate, Old Delhi, over 40 km away. Both accused have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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