‘Painful parallel to Nirbhaya case’: Supreme Court takes note of Delhi rapes

The Supreme Court today took suo motu cognisance of the gang-rape of a minor girl in a moving bus in the Delhi-NCR region, saying the incident shows a systematic failure of law enforcement and public administration authorities to ensure basic public safety.

“The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety,” the bench noted.

Drawing a painful parallel with the 2012 Nirbhaya case the court said, “One cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012.”

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The court said public spaces such as parks and buses cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones because of inadequate lighting, poor surveillance and other administrative shortcomings, as per PTI reports.