Delhi SIR: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking names, reasons for notices

The petitioners have also sought disclosure of the official criteria, definitions, algorithmic parameters and operational guidelines governing the classification of voters under 'logical discrepancies'. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will take up a plea on September 22 seeking disclosure of the names of those to whom notices were issued and the reasons given during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it will hear the petition along with other pending SIR-related matters.

Appearing for the petitioners, Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench that, apart from the 47 lakh-plus names deleted from the draft electoral roll, 33 lakh people have been issued notices on two grounds.

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Bhushan added that one is a logical discrepancy and the other is that they say the voters are unmapped.