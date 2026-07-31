Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain gets life imprisonment for murder of intel staffer during 2020 Delhi riots

Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was killed during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. While police had sought the death penalty, the court said it was the “last resort”.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 04:49 PM IST
The complaint against Tahir Hussain (left) alleged that rioters operating from his building had executed the attack against Ankit Sharma. (Express File)Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (L) has been sentenced to life improvement for murdering IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.(Express File Photo)
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A Delhi court Friday sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain to life imprisonment in the murder case of 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

“The crime was committed with utmost brutality during the communal violence… the barbarity committed is nauseating and sickening,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Court.

“The body was dragged like an animal and thrown in the drain,” the judge said. “Every one of the convicts pleaded that they’re sole breadwinners. The monstrosity of the crime outweighs this fact,” he added.

ASJ Singh then noted that the “state didn’t bring anything on record to show that there was any violent disposition or propensity” in the crime on part of the convicts.

“Death penalty is a last resort… the convicts can be disciplined and made to follow the rule-based order,” the court said, adding that the convicts were not beyond reformation.

On Monday, the Delhi Police, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey, demanded the death penalty for the convicted persons before ASJ Singh. On the other hand, Tahir’s counsel argued that the death penalty should only be given in the rarest of rare cases.

Citing Tahir’s good conduct, the defence counsel argued that the death penalty couldn’t be given merely on the basis of the injuries sustained.

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The defence — led by advocates Rajiv Mohan, Narula, Sonal Sarda and Shivangi Sharma — further argued that throughout the entire trial, no evidence of criminal conspiracy was presented, and the police themselves were unable to control the violent mob.

The case

Six years after Ankit was killed, a Delhi court convicted five men in the case on July 13.

Tahir was convicted of murder and rioting, among other charges. He was, however, acquitted of the criminal conspiracy charge.

On February 25, 2020, Ankit went missing after he left his house in Chand Bagh to fetch household supplies. Police claimed he was dragged away by a mob and murdered, and his body dumped in a drain.

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He was stabbed 51 times, according to the police. He was among the 53 who lost their lives in the communal violence.

An FIR was registered on February 26, 2020, based on a complaint by Ankit’s father, Ravinder Kumar, who named Tahir as an accused, alleging that rioters operating from his building executed the attack.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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