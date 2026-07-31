Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain gets life imprisonment for murder of intel staffer during 2020 Delhi riots

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (L) has been sentenced to life improvement for murdering IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.(Express File Photo)

A Delhi court Friday sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain to life imprisonment in the murder case of 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

“The crime was committed with utmost brutality during the communal violence… the barbarity committed is nauseating and sickening,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Court.

“The body was dragged like an animal and thrown in the drain,” the judge said. “Every one of the convicts pleaded that they’re sole breadwinners. The monstrosity of the crime outweighs this fact,” he added.

ASJ Singh then noted that the “state didn’t bring anything on record to show that there was any violent disposition or propensity” in the crime on part of the convicts.