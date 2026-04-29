Northeast Delhi riots: Court acquits 12 in case of man’s murder, says wife not informing police or kin unnatural

A Delhi court recently acquitted 12 men who were allegedly part of a mob accused of murdering a man during the riots which broke out in Northeast Delhi in 2020.

“…while the witnesses are broadly consistent on the initial facts…there are serious departures regarding the subsequent events leading to the death of the deceased. Individually, these discrepancies might be treated as minor variations; however, their cumulative effect is that the testimonies are mutually destructive and unreliable on the most material aspect of the case,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Parveen Singh of Karkardooma court in the order dated April 21.

ASJ Singh was hearing a case against Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary alias Badshah, Ankit Chaudhary alias Fauzi, Prince alias DJ Wala, Rishabh Chaudhary alias Tapas, Jatin Sharma alias Rohit, Vivek Panchal alias Nandu, Himanshu Thakur, Sahil alias Babu, Sandeep alias Mogli and Tinku Arora who were accused of murdering one Musharraf in February 2020.